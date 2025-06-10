Rivals predicts Texas Tech to land two 4-star prospects, in the hunt for others
The Texas Tech football program has received plenty of attention for signing the nation's top transfer portal class for 2025, but that doesn't mean head coach Joey McGuire and his staff are taking their eyes off the recruiting trail. In fact, Rivals currently has Texas Tech ranked at No. 25 in the nation for its 2026 recruiting class, and that class is expected to make some big additions in the near future.
Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman has logged two predictions favoring the Red Raiders, and both are four-star prospects from the state of Texas.
Four-star safety Chance Collins is fresh off his visit to Lubbock over the weekend, and it sounds like it went great. Collins indicated that he's in contact regularly with safeties coach Rob Greene, and the Red Raiders are the current favorite in this one. On Sunday, Collins said that he would be announcing his decision on Wednesday, June 11th at 2 pm. This is certainly an announcement that Red Raider fans will want to keep their eyes on.
Spiegelman went on to detail another four-star prospect that Texas Tech is currently in the lead for, along with two other four-star prospects that are high on the Red Raiders. You can read the full report from Spiegelman here.
Overall, it's obvious that Texas Tech is picking up some serious momentum on the recruiting trail, and it could result McGuire's third Top 25 recruiting class since taking over in Lubbock back in 2022.
