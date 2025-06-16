Texas Tech lands commitment from speedy linebacker after weekend official visit
Texas Tech did what they needed to do over the weekend with their official visits. They highlighted their new $ 250 million facilities, explained to the recruits how they would compete nationally, and built relationships with those recruits and their families. All of those things are great, but in the end, commitments are what head coach Joey McGuire and his staff are seeking. They got one, a very intriguing one at that.
Kaegan Ash is a three-star prospect and a multi-sport star with shocking speed. He was clocked at 4.47 on the 40-yard dash, an incredible feat for a 17-year-old kid. He plays running back and linebacker in high school, but projects as a linebacker prospect at the next level.
Ash has excelled in every sport he plays in high school. Here are some of his incredible stats-
TRACK & FIELD
Texas 2A bronze medalist in the triple jump (47-2.5) as a jumper. Set a season-best triple jump mark of 49-3.25 to win regionals. Also ran 100-meter times of 10.89 and 10.94, plus 22.52 and 22.56 in the 200-meter reps, according to MileSplit. Placed third in the Texas 2A triple jump finals (45-0.5) as a sophomore. Also ran an 11.14 and high jumped 6-4 in Spring 2024. Texas 2A regional qualifier as a freshman in the high jump and triple jump. Recorded season-best numbers of 6-2 and 44-3, respectively, in Spring 2023.
BASKETBALL
Finished junior hoops season averaging 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 steals. As a sophomore, averaged 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 2.9 steals.
FOOTBALL
2024: As a junior, ran for 1,960 yards and 32 TDs on 8.0 yards per carry. Also caught a 67-yard TD pass. Registered 49 tackles, 9 TFL, and 4.5 sacks. Logged a 72-yard INT return TD, forced two fumbles, and notched an 80-yard fumble return TD, per MaxPreps. 2023: Finished sophomore season with 2,837 yards and 38 TDs on 10.9 yards per carry, while producing 41 tackles, 7 TFL, one sack, 1 FF, and 1 FR on defense. 2022: Texas District 11-2A D-II Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. Ran for more than 2,000 yards with 26 TDs on 7.84 yards per carry. Recorded 50 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FF, and 2 FR.
