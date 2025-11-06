Texas Tech Loses 2026 LB Tieson Ejiawoko to Decommitment
In a surprising twist to Texas Tech’s 2026 recruiting cycle, linebacker Tieson Ejiawoko has officially decommitted from the Red Raiders. The move comes amid growing buzz around Ejiawoko’s rising stock and potential fit in multiple Power Four schemes.
Known for his sideline-to-sideline range and disruptive instincts, Ejiawoko’s decision leaves a notable gap in Tech’s defensive blueprint and opens the door for a fresh wave of suitors eager to land the dynamic prospect.
Ejiawoko is rated an 89 by 247Sports, placing him among the more promising linebacker prospects in the 2026 class. Ranked No. 28 nationally at his position, the Texas native brings a blend of athleticism and physicality that has drawn attention from Power Four programs across the region. His stock continues to rise as evaluators take note of his range, instincts, and upside as a second-level defender.
In 2023, Ejiawoko recorded 60 total tackles and three sacks, showcasing his ability to impact the game both as a run stopper and a pass rusher. The performance reflects his consistency and disruptive presence on defense, reinforcing his reputation as one of Texas’ top linebacker prospects.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker has drawn significant recruiting attention, holding 13 scholarship offers to date. Despite the interest, he’s only taken one official visit to Texas Tech on June 20 and has yet to receive any in-person visits from college coaches. As his recruitment reopens, expect that number to rise quickly.
Ejiawoko’s skill set is anchored by his sideline-to-sideline range, showcasing impressive pursuit speed and lateral mobility that allow him to close space and track ball carriers with precision. He’s a consistent and reliable tackler, evidenced by his 79 total tackles in 13 games so far as a junior and senior, according to MaxPreps, combining sound technique with physicality at the point of contact.
Additionally, Ejiawoko brings value as a pass rusher, having recorded eight sacks over the last two seasons by flashing burst and timing when attacking downhill or off the edge.
Whether operating as a SAM in a 4-3 or flexing into a rover role, Ejiawoko profiles as a developmental asset with starter upside and special teams value from Day 1.
With his recruitment reopened, expect a surge of interest from programs needing a rangy, physical linebacker. His combination of size, tackling consistency, and pass-rush upside makes him a versatile fit across multiple defensive schemes.
Ejiawoko’s departure is a notable loss for Texas Tech, as he had been a long-standing commit and a cornerstone of their 2026 defensive class. Despite his exit, the Red Raiders still hold pledges from fellow linebackers Kaegan Ash and Cord Nolan, both rated as three-star prospects. With Ejiawoko’s decommitment, Texas Tech’s 2026 recruiting class now stands at 20 total commits, prompting a potential reevaluation of their linebacker recruiting strategy heading into signing day.
Ejiawoko’s decommitment reshapes the linebacker outlook for Texas Tech and reopens the door for a late-cycle recruiting pivot. While the Red Raiders retain depth at the position, replacing a long-term pledge with his physical upside won’t be simple. For Ejiawoko, the move signals a fresh chapter, one that could elevate his profile as programs reassess their needs and chase a versatile defender with proven production and untapped ceiling.
