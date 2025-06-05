Texas Tech makes final five for coveted top 40 Texas based defensive lineman with incredible potential
Texas Tech has ramped up its recruiting efforts, partially with a new approach to the name, image, and likeness (NIL) portion of the game. Tech was not really a player in the early phases of NIL, but now that they are buoyed by their alma mater with deep pockets, the Red Raider staff has started pursuing more elite-level players. These players often come with a price tag in today's new recruiting environment. Tech now has the means to meet some of those price tags and compete with some of the bigger players in the NIL space.
One of those elite players is defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton. A 6-foot-5, 238-pound lanky and fast defensive lineman from Temple, Texas, Carlton is a composite four-star with a national ranking sitting at 40th. He is a stone's throw from being a five-star recruit and has all the necessary tools to make that jump during his senior season. Carlton recently released his "Final Five" schools he is considering.
Texas Tech has a fight ahead of it for the services of this young man. Joining them in his final five were some true heavyweight schools like LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M. While Baylor does not make as big of a splash in recruiting and NIL endeavors, they can make legitimate offers to elite recruits. It looks like this one is going to come down to who gets the last word in and matches the wants and needs of Carlton and his camp.
