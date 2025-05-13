Texas Tech makes strong impression on in-state offensive line recruit
Although fans are squarely focused on the high expectations for the 2025 season, head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech staff are still hard at work building toward the future. This week, West Plains OT Keegan Collins discussed his recent visit to Lubbock and it sounds like things went very well.
The 6-6, 277-pound prospect said that Texas Tech provided all of the answers he needed and that the Red Raiders are a serious player in his recruitment.
"The answers I got were perfect," said Collins via RedRaiderSports.com. "They really opened my eyes towards Texas Tech."
According to On3, Collins is the No. 146 overall prospect from the state of Texas and the No. 78 offensive tackle in the nation for the 2026 class. He currently holds 14 offers, including offers from UCF, Boise State, Arizona, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State. But the opportunity to play college ball in his home state may be too good to pass up, especially if the Texas Tech football program begins to live up to the hype currently surrounding the program.
As of this writing, the Red Raiders currently have 10 commitments in the 2026 class, a class that ranks No. 29 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big 12.
