Texas Tech makes Top 4 for elite 2026 recruit from the Lone Star State, decision date announced
Texas Tech has made the cut for an elite safety out of the Lone Star State. On Monday, Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman reported that four-star safety Chance Collins has cut his list to four teams, including Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Utah, and West Virginia.
In addition to narrowing his list, Collins says he plans to announce his decision on Wednesday, June 11.
Collins is rated as the No. 34 safety in the nation for the 2026 class according to 247Sports Composite. He's a two-way player in high school (as most top-level athletes are), playing at both safety and wide receiver. As a junior in 2024, Collins accounted for 20 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions and 8 PBUs defensively. As a receiver, he hauled in 16 receptions for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. He projects to play as a safety at the collegiate level.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech receives commitment from massive offensive lineman
Looking to make history at Texas Tech, GM James Blanchard turned down Notre Dame
Texas Tech football adds another commitment to 2026 recruiting class
Texas Tech working to flip elite wide receiver committed to rival Baylor