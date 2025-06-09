Red Raider Review

Texas Tech makes Top 4 for elite 2026 recruit from the Lone Star State, decision date announced

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have made the Top 4 for elite four-star safety Chance Collins, who will announce his decision this week.

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Tech has made the cut for an elite safety out of the Lone Star State. On Monday, Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman reported that four-star safety Chance Collins has cut his list to four teams, including Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Utah, and West Virginia.

In addition to narrowing his list, Collins says he plans to announce his decision on Wednesday, June 11.

Collins is rated as the No. 34 safety in the nation for the 2026 class according to 247Sports Composite. He's a two-way player in high school (as most top-level athletes are), playing at both safety and wide receiver. As a junior in 2024, Collins accounted for 20 tackles, 2 TFLs, 6 interceptions and 8 PBUs defensively. As a receiver, he hauled in 16 receptions for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns. He projects to play as a safety at the collegiate level.

