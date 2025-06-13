Texas Tech quarterback commit is relentless in recruiting top talent to join him in Lubbock
Texas Tech's 2026 quarterback commit understands his role as a future leader in the Red Raider program. Before even arriving, he has fully embraced that role on the recruiting side of the house. Quarterback Stephen Cannon has been relentless on social media, tagging recruiting visitors and imploring them to join him in Lubbock. Texas-based recruits receive a "Come home!" message, while outside recruits are given a fired-up statement advising them that Tech is where they belong.
While the current Tech recruiting class is comprised of all three-star recruits, not considered "blue-chip" as that term is reserved for four- and five-star recruits, the class is still full of talent. Often, those early three-star type players make moves up the rankings as they dominate in their senior seasons. With the power of one of the strongest comprehensive NIL programs in the country, I expect Tech to make some moves and flip some committed players as well.
With a decent base to the class, head coach Joey McGuire is looking to focus on grabbing some elite-level talent to round his class out. It is not a stretch to think that Tech could end up with a top 25 class. That is perfect for the Red Rider program, as they have also put a ton of effort into the transfer portal. A top 25 2026 class and repeated success in the portal will keep Tech relevant and in contention for national championships.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech receives commitment from massive offensive lineman
Looking to make history at Texas Tech, GM James Blanchard turned down Notre Dame
Texas Tech football adds another commitment to 2026 recruiting class
Texas Tech working to flip elite wide receiver committed to rival Baylor