Texas Tech quarterback commit working to flip elite Baylor wide receiver commit
Building a recruiting class is not easy work; any help a school can get is a bonus. When that help comes from a current commit, it can be very influential. Quarterback commits have long been viewed as class builders; they are naturally looked at as leaders on the field, and that leadership can easily extend to the recruiting arena. Texas Tech quarterback commit Stephen Cannon has officially donned his recruiting cap, and he is targeting a commitment from a rival Texas school. Baylor wide receiver commit London Smith was the recent target of Cannon's recruiting efforts. It certainly doesn't hurt that Cannon will be the one potentially throwing to Smith.
Smith, who has been committed to Baylor since April, recently visited Lubbock and came away very impressed with the coaching staff and facilities of the Red Raider program. He's a speedy slot-type receiver who can stretch the field and blow by defenders off the line. He recently announced that he will no longer be taking an official visit to Kentucky, effectively eliminating one more competitor for Tech.
While there are no indications that Smith is considering a flip at this point, it appears that the Tech coaching staff and current commits are pouring all their efforts into it, regardless.
