Texas Tech receives prediction to land elite wide receiver for 2026 recruiting class
Texas Tech is continuing to make waves on the recruiting trail. After a solid start to the month of July by landing three blue-chip prospects, the Red Raiders have received a prediction to land another one. On Monday, Rivals' recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman put in a prediction for Texas Tech to land four-star WR Chase Campbell. Rivals lists Campbell as the No. 8 overall wide receiver in the nation for the 2026 class.
Campbell's top three choices are Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas Tech, and he's reportedly close to announcing his decision. He's described as a dynamic playmaker with elite speed, and 247Sports' analyst Gabe Brooks wrote that Campbell projects as an impact weapon with long-term pro potential.
The 6-1, 180-pound speedster out of Frenship High School in Wolfforth holds 21 offers, but it would appear that things are trending in the right direction enough with Texas Tech for Spiegelman to put in a prediction favoring the Red Raiders.
