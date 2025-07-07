Red Raider Review

Texas Tech receives prediction to land elite wide receiver for 2026 recruiting class

Chris Breiler

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Tech is continuing to make waves on the recruiting trail. After a solid start to the month of July by landing three blue-chip prospects, the Red Raiders have received a prediction to land another one. On Monday, Rivals' recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman put in a prediction for Texas Tech to land four-star WR Chase Campbell. Rivals lists Campbell as the No. 8 overall wide receiver in the nation for the 2026 class.

Campbell's top three choices are Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas Tech, and he's reportedly close to announcing his decision. He's described as a dynamic playmaker with elite speed, and 247Sports' analyst Gabe Brooks wrote that Campbell projects as an impact weapon with long-term pro potential.

The 6-1, 180-pound speedster out of Frenship High School in Wolfforth holds 21 offers, but it would appear that things are trending in the right direction enough with Texas Tech for Spiegelman to put in a prediction favoring the Red Raiders.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech moves to No. 1 in Big 12 recruiting rankings for 2026 class

Texas Tech point guard plays lights out, leads Team Germany to FIBA Championship game

Texas Tech trending for two more elite recruits in 2026 class

ESPN reports Texas Tech commit Felix Ojo signed a $5.1 million fully guaranteed deal

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting