Texas Tech trending for two more elite recruits in 2026 class
Texas Tech has enjoyed tremendous success on the recruiting trail this month, landing three blue-chip prospects so far: 4-star RB Ace Rowden, 4-star S Donovan Webb, and 5-star OL Felix Ojo. That recent recruiting success has pushed the Red Raiders' 2026 class into the Top 25 nationally, currently sitting at No. 2 in the country with 18 total commitments.
Texas Tech is now looking to keep that momentum going in the month of July, and Sam Spiegelman of Rivals has indicated that the Red Raiders are squarely in the mix for two more elite recruits.
Four-star edge rusher Jamarion Carlton was once viewed as a lock for the Longhorns, but Spiegelman says that Texas is trending away from the elite prospect down the stretch. It now appears that Texas Tech and Baylor are the two top contenders. Carlton has made seven trips to Lubbock and it's clear that head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech staff are making him a priority in this class. Carlton is expected to announce his collegiate decision on July 10th.
Spiegelman also likes where the Red Raiders stand with four-star WR Chase Campbell. The 5-11, 170-pound speedster attends Frenship High School in Wolfforth (TX), about 15 minutes outside of Lubbock. Although Campbell currently has a top three of Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas Tech, there's a growing belief that the Red Raiders will be able to keep him home.
