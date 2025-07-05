Texas Tech point guard plays lights out, leads Team Germany to FIBA Championship game
In basketball, being "in the zone" is a rare place that not many players ever find themselves. The basket looks like it is 10 times bigger than usual, every shot feels like it is going in, and passing lanes begin to open like freeways. Once a player is in the zone, it feels like nothing can stop them. Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson was in that zone this afternoon in the FIBA U19 semifinals against Slovenia.
The 6-foot-2, speedy guard was all over the floor, leading Team Germany to an 84-72 victory over Team Slovenia. Anderson finished with 27 points, six assists, and five rebounds. He took the team on his back and willed them to the championship game. Anderson's performance during the entire FIBA tournament has been nothing short of MVP worthy. The Red Raiders point guard has been the undisputed leader for Team Germany and they now find themselves awaiting the winner of Team USA and Team New Zealand.
The 2025-2026 Texas Tech men's basketball team has garnered significant preseason attention and accolades from national sports media. They bring back the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year, JT Toppin, and Anderson looks like he is going to be a serious problem as well. The future looks very bright in Lubbock, and Anderson is a big reason for that.
