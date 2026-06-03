Texas Tech Embracing Villain Role Amid Journey to WCWS Finals

Texas Tech is set to face Texas in the Women's College World Series finals Wednesday.

The highly touted game will be a rematch of last year's WCWS Finals, where the Red Raiders fell to the Longhorns in three games. Texas holds a commanding record over Texas Tech at 65-13. The Red Raiders' victory over Texas last postseason snapped a 15-game losing streak against the program.

Texas Tech and Texas haven't faced eachother in 2026; thus, this will be the team's first time meeting since the 2025 National Championship.

What is the WCWS Finals Format?

The WCWS finals is a double-elimination format with Game 1 slated to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 will take place Thursday and Game 3 (if necessary) Friday. The 2026 National Champion will be crowned after winning two of three games.

Texas Tech defeated No. 1 Alabama in the WCWS Semifinals on Monday at Devon Park. Meanwhile, the Longhorns took down Tennessee to advance to the championship series for the second straight season.

Texas Tech Softball Drama Explained

The Red Raiders' journey to the WCWS Finals hasn't been without its fair share of drama, however. It's no secret Texas Tech spent millions acquiring several talented stars through the transfer portal.

After all, the Red Raiders signed college softball's most expensive player in Nijaree Canady.

“We’re doing things that maybe never [have] been before,” Texas Tech head coach Gerry Glasco said. “I’m enjoying every moment, and if softball needs me to be the villain, I’m all about it.”

The Red Raiders are shaking things up in college softball and perhaps that is a factor into why the squad is so controversial.

"Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco said they're fine with being the villains..



They're embracing this role and these games have been so exciting" ~ @bmac_22 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ogPV07kQu4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 1, 2026

Multiple Texas Tech players have faced their former teams throughout the WCWS, which has made for several awkward encounters.

Outfielder Mia Williams was hit by a pitch five times at the Gainesville Super Regional against Florida, a program she spent two seasons playing for. After Texas Tech won Game 3 of the series, the Gators refused to shake hands with the Red Raiders following the matchup.

Over the weekend, third baseman Taylor Pannell said Tennessee head coach Karen Weekly had words for her following Tech's loss to the Lady Vols which sent the Red Raiders to the elimination bracket.

“She said that I made a mistake instead of saying ‘good game’,” Pannell said of the interaction with Weekly. “Which is kind of crazy…I just think it’s funny she’s still thinking about it, but it’s old news.”

Weekly later said Pannell's comments were false and she simply told her good game.

Regardless of the drama surrounding the Red Raiders, Texas Tech has returned to the WCWS Finals.

"I'm just so proud of my girls," Glasco said. "They really bought in. I feel like the last 30 days that we just have come together and became a whole different team. They're just playing for each other so well now. They're finding ways. I thought all night we talked about two games, KT and NiJa, were just so outstanding. Then to share the ball and to it do the way they do, amazing. NiJa had 57 pitches at the end of the first game. I thought we could get four or five out of her, and we can go back to KT, who had 70. NiJa, that was the 2025 version of NiJa Canady."

Now, the squad will look for redemption against the Longhorns starting Wednesday.

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