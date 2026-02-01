Texas Tech Indoor Track and Field Wraps Up Razorback Invite, Eyes Albuquerque Next

Momentum is everything in indoor track and field! And the team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, is riding a wave after a weekend of standout performances at the Razorback Invite. The squad not only competed against elite national competition but also rewrote parts of the program’s record books. With eyes now set on next weekend’s New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, the Red Raiders are looking to carry that momentum forward.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Relays Lead the Way on a Historic Saturday

Texas Tech’s relay teams stole the spotlight, proving that chemistry and speed can set the tone early in the season. The women’s 4x400 relay team turned heads in Heat 2, posting a blistering 3:33.42. The quartet of Mekenze Kelley, Anita Afrifa, Lovina Ewusi, and Vanessa Balde combined for a time that ranks No. 2 all-time in program history.

Men's 60mH Final



Malachi Snow takes 2nd only behind pro hurdler Trey Cunningham, with a time of 7.56 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ngI6oheTxR — Texas Tech Track & Field (@TexasTechTF) January 31, 2026

On the men’s side, the 4x400 team in Heat 1 posted a solid 3:06.50. This race was especially noteworthy as it marked the season debuts of Shaemar Uter, Desean Boyce, and Brian Tinega, who joined Kamron Neal to establish a strong baseline for the season ahead. These performances set the tone for a program that relies heavily on relays as a foundation for overall success.

Field events were just as impressive, with the triple jump providing some of the day’s most eye-catching moments. In the men’s competition, Seremes leapt 16.38 meters (53-9) to earn second place, showcasing both power and precision.

The women’s triple jump highlighted the program’s depth, as three Red Raiders advanced to the finals and two finished in the top four. Ruta Lasmane led the charge with a season-best jump of 13.44 meters (45-1). He consistently hits marks of at least 13.33 meters throughout the day.

Grace Oshiokpu finished fourth with a personal best of 13.44 meters (44-1 ¼). Right on the other hand, Olga Szlachta placed eighth, also setting a personal best at 13.28 meters (43-7).

Record-Breaking Distance Efforts

The distance races brought some of the most statistically meaningful results of the meet. In the men’s 3K, Titus Kimaru and Victor Kipkoech cemented themselves in Texas Tech history. Kimaru crossed the line in 7:53.19, placing second all-time in program history.

Meanwhile, Kipkoech followed closely at 7:53.85, good for fourth all-time. Having two athletes finish in the top five in the same race highlights the continued growth and depth of the Red Raiders’ distance program.

Malachi Snow continued to make his mark among the nation’s top hurdlers. He finished second in the 60m hurdles with a time of 7.56, just behind professional standout Trey Cunningham. This race marked the first time this season Snow completed a full slate of prelims, semifinals, and a final in a single meet. In the 60m sprints, Antoine Andrews and Success Umukoro advanced to their respective finals, setting the stage for fast times in future competitions.

The Red Raiders will not linger on their Razorback success for long. A select group of athletes will travel to Albuquerque next weekend for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic.

