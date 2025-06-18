Texas Tech billionaire Cody Campbell sounds alarm on college sports' future
Texas Tech billionaire supporter and founder of the NIL collective, The Matador Club, Cody Campbell recently spoke about the need for comprehensive NIL reform. NIL was pitched as an opportunity for college athletes to cash in on their name, image, and likeness to secure branding and marketing deals while still in college. Although this has occurred, the vast majority of the money spent on NIL has been directed towards football and men's basketball.
The disparity between women's sports and what Campbell classifies as non-revenue sports (Olympic sports) has been a sore subject in the NIL sector. Even the House revenue sharing proposal accepted that disparity. Most schools are giving upwards of 70% of their revenue to their football programs. It makes sense on paper, as football generally generates the most revenue for an athletic program. Schools, collectives, and donors are taking the "spend money to make money" approach, and they see football as the best way to recoup money and increase revenue to build a better product on the field.
Campbell's tweet calling for comprehensive reform comes after reports that universities are cutting portions of their athletic programs due to an inability to fund them. Most of these sports are women's and Olympic sports. With revenue sharing becoming law, universities have to scramble to find new revenue to cover their losses or face the real prospect of having to eliminate programs.
