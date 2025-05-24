'Worth every penny': Texas Tech fans react to dominance of Nijaree Canady
NiJaree Canady delivered another dominant performance this week, this time in an effort to lead Texas Tech to its first-ever Women's College World Series.
In back-to-back wins over Florida State during the Tallahassee Super Regional, Canady allowed just one run on five hits, showcasing why she's the most elite pitcher in all of college softball. While the win marks the first ever trip to the WCWS for Texas Tech, this will be Canady's third consecutive appearance.
The reigning National Player of the Year made headlines in the offseason by inking a reported $1 million NIL deal after transferring to Texas Tech - a record-setting agreement in collegiate softball. That investment has led to the Red Raiders now enjoying their most successful run in program history.
Canady's success could mark a turning point in college softball, with other programs looking to make similar investments in an effort to claim national championships.
With Canady's dominance continuing to drive Texas Tech's historic success, she's become a trending topic on social media.
