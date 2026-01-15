3 Takeaways from Texas Longhorns Huge Upset over No. 10 Vanderbilt

After what was the Texas Longhorns' biggest win of the season, stunning the then No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road, the Longhorns one-up themselves in their very next game, scoring another big-time upset, defeating the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores 80-64.

The Commodores traveled to the Moody Center with an unblemished 16-0 record after cruising through their non-conference schedule and taking care of business in their first three conference games of the season; however, the Longhorns would put an end to the Commodores' unbeaten streak on Wednesday night.

The Longhorns will have to quickly reset after their big victory over the Commodores, as they will welcome in rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, for the hardwood edition of the Lone Star Showdown on the weekend. Taking a close look at the midweek victory, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns victory over the Commodores.

Texas Dominates the Paint

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) rebounds against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) and Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns had struggled to impose themselves in the paint in their first two conference games of the season; however, there has been a mindset shift within the Longhorns with back-to-back imposing performances in the paint against Alabama and on Wednesday night against Vanderbilt.

Texas was active on the boards throughout the ballgame, winning the rebound battle by a resounding 42-24, and the Longhorns outmatched the Commodores down low, outscoring the Commodores 30-14 in the paint.

Center Matas Vokietaitis was a force in the paint, ending the night with a team-high 22 points, seven rebounds, and a steal. Vokietaitis was extremely efficient on the night, making seven of his nine field goal attempts, and was at his best at the free throw line, making eight of his nine attempts at the line.

Tramon Mark Has Found his Rhythm

Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) dunks the ball against Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) and forward AK Okereke (10) during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

After an 18-point performance in the Longhorns' victory over Alabama, Tramon Mark followed that up with a 21-point game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. The guard also added four rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Mark was efficient all night long, as he ended the night shooting 50 percent from the field. The guard entered the game shooting 30 percent from the three-point range, and against Vanderbilt, Mark was close to 60 percent from beyond the arc, making four of his seven long-range attempts.

Sean Miller is Getting the Ship Back on Track

Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller celebrates a win against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The Longhorns did not have the best run through nonconference play, and we're reeling in the start of SEC play after losing the first two games against Mississippi State and Tennessee. And it was against the Volunteers where Miller resorted to drastic measures, pulling many of his starters for extended periods of time in the loss to Tennessee.

And with the Longhorns inching closer to spiraling for the rest of the season, Miller and his squad have responded with back-to-back top 15 wins against ranked conference opponents. Texas has created some serious momentum that will be tested when Texas A&M walks into the Moody Center on Saturday.