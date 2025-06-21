5-Star LB Wears Texas Longhorns Uniform During Official Visit
For the final time this month, the Texas Longhorns are hosting dozens of the nation's top prospects on campus for visits. This weekend, the list of visitors includes one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the 2026 class.
That being five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. The Loganville, Georgia, native announced earlier in the week that he would be closing out his visit schedule with a trip to Austin. After arriving on campus, Atkinson got his chance on Friday to get photos in the full uniform.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker ranks as the No. 9 prospect nationally, No. 1 player from Georgia, and top linebacker according to the 247Sports Composite. As you would expect of a player with that five-star rating the Georgia native has been recruited by basically every program.
However, only four of those got the chance to host him for an official visit this month. Before making the trip to Austin, he visited Clemson, Oregon, and Georgia.
After successfully landing five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry out of Georgia in the 2025 class, the Longhorns are going back to the well. And it is easy to see why they, along with many other programs, are interested in Atkinson.
His scouting report from 247Sports' Andrew Ivins says Atkinson reminds him of current Baltimore Ravens linebacker RoQuan Smith.
"Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism. Owns more of a streamlined build at this stage, but is blessed with a longer frame and should have no issues eventually carrying 225 pounds or more, ..." Ivins writes. "Could fit into a variety of different schemes at the next level and will likely offer three-down value given how he moves and strikes."
No decision date has been set by the five-star linebacker as of right now. Yet, considering this trip to Austin is expected to be the final official visit he takes, it would seem a decision is likely to come soon.