Texas Longhorns vs. UTEP Miners Way-Too-Early Preview: Score Predictions
Texas' matchup against the UTEP Miners should have anything but a surprising result. A struggling team that fought its way to 3-9 last season, the Miner's fail to match the Longhorns abilities on both sides of the ball. The Longhorns will have an opportunity to experiment with Arch Manning still early in the season and evaluate themselves weeks before conference play begins. Despite the predicted outcome, it should still be a high scoring affair full of action.
With this matchup in mind, here's what our staff writers predicted for Texas' week three game against UTEP.
Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer
Nothing is guaranteed in college football, but the Longhorns week three matchup against the UTEP Miner's is as close as it comes for Texas this season. This game will be a great opportunity for the team to check out the backups they can rely on this season, as well as give Arch Manning an opportunity to show off his arm. The question shouldn't be will the Longhorns win against the Miners, it should be by how much?
Prediction: Texas 49, UTEP 3
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
This is another tune-up game for the Longhorns before SEC play begins, and I believe it will be another easy victory. UTEP finished 3-9 in each of the past two seasons, and even if the Miners improve this year, they don’t stack up with the Longhorns in terms of talent. Texas rolls to an easy win.
Prediction: Texas 52, UTEP 7
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
The Longhorns welcome the Miners to DKR in a showdown between two Universities of Texas. After a hard fought win against the Buckeyes and a breezing of San Jose State, there should be no reason why the Burnt Orange don't repeat their blowout win from the previous week. Horns by a country mile. (edited)
Prediction: Longhorns 52, Miners 10
Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer
I don't expect Texas to get much of a fight from their in-state foe in Week 3. The offense overpowers the UTEP defense throughout, and backup quarterbacks Trey Owens and KJ Lacey get some run in the second half. Texas's defense also shows true dominance, shutting out their opposition at DKR. The Longhorns continue building momentum as they inch closer to Southeastern Conference play.
Prediction: Texas 52, UTEP 0
JD Andress - Staff Writer
Another week with a Group of 5 team. This time, the Longhorns should be fresh after a rout of SJSU. Expect a barebones offense and defense, still hiding some things with 2 more weeks before SEC play. Longhorns should dominate this one easily.
Prediction: Texas 55, UTEP 7
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
I think it’ll be another blowout yet again. Texas should be able to pass and run the ball fairly easily, giving that new look offensive line plenty of time to ease into the season and begin meshing together as a unit. Arch Manning will get another lower-stakes game to get used to the offense in the third game of the season. I think we might see some of the backups giving Sark the chance to see what he has depth-wise at other positions. Texas should be able to run away with the game very easily.
Prediction: Texas 42, UTEP 7
Payton Blalock - Staff Writer
After what will likely be a decisive win against San Jose State in Week 2, the Longhorns should be healthy enough and strong enough to put this game away early. Texas’ defense should have no problem dealing with the UTEP offense that averaged just 19.5 points per game last year, and this matchup could be a good opportunity for Manning and his squad to experiment and to dominate on the offensive side of the ball.
Prediction: Texas 56, UTEP 7