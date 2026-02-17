Minnesota vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Oregon Ducks finally broke a 10-game losing streak with an 83-72 win over Penn State on Saturday. It was just their second win of 2026, and the first time they were favored by more than -5 in that span.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Golden Gophers haven’t exactly been shining recently. They’ve lost two straight and nine of their last 10 games after winning five straight prior to that.

Both sides have dealt with injuries this season, including Minnesota starting forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson missing last game with a foot injury.

This will be just the second all-time meeting between these new in-conference opponents. Minnesota came away with a 77-69 home win last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.

Minnesota vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Minnesota: +4.5 (-105)

Oregon: -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Minnesota: +150

Oregon: -180

Total

135.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Minnesota vs. Oregon How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Minnesota record: 11-14

Oregon record: 9-16

Minnesota vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Minnesota is 11-14 ATS this season

Oregon is 8-17 ATS this season

Minnesota is 4-7 ATS on the road this season

Oregon is 5-9 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 14-10 in Minnesota games this season

The UNDER is 13-12 in Oregon games this season

The UNDER is 6-5 in Minnesota road games this season

The OVER is 7-7 in Oregon home games this season

Minnesota vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch

Takai Simpkins, Guard, Oregon Ducks

Takai Simpkins and the Ducks are looking for some sort of consistency this season. The senior guard certainly isn’t having the year he wanted for himself or his team.

After averaging 16.4 points per game last year at Elon, he’s at 13.0 this season, but he is shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.3% from deep.

Simpkins will look to build on his strong outing last game, tying his season high with 22 points on 5-of-9 shooting (4-of-5 from deep) in the win against Penn State.

Minnesota vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick

I find it hard to be confident in either of these teams, which leads me to the UNDER in this game. Both teams average in the low 70s in points per game this season, but the injuries on both sides should bring that down.

Minnesota is actually 10-3 to the UNDER when playing teams averaging more than 72 points per game this season, and is 9-7 to the UNDER when the line was between 132 and 145.

This total looks low, but it’s low for a reason. Neither team has much going offensively, being ranked outside of the top 100 in offensive rating, per KenPom.

Pick: UNDER 135.5 (-105)

