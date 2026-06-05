Texas Super Regional: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know

For the first time since 2023, the Texas Longhorns have reached the Super Regional round of the NCAA postseason.

The Longhorns took two dominant victories, outscoring Holy Cross and Tarleton State, 35-3, to open up the Austin Regional and capped it off with a close 6-4 victory in the Regional final against UC Santa Barbara.

The Oregon Ducks meet the Longhorns for the first time on the baseball diamond, rolling past Yale, 14-2, and two close wins past former Pac-12 foes, Washington State and Oregon State, to claim their third Super Regional appearance since 2023.

Who Are The Oregon Ducks?

Oregon head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski gives a thumbs up to the stands after the Ducks defeated Oregon State on day three at the NCAA Eugene Regional Tournament at PK Park in Eugene May 31, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks did not field a varsity baseball team for 27 seasons before the program was resurrected in 2009, and hired Cal State Fullerton head coach George Horton, a former assistant under legendary Texas head coach Augie Garrido.

The program has surged under current head coach Mark Wasikowski, an assistant under Horton who replaced him in 2019.

Since his hiring, the Ducks have not missed the postseason and have played in three Super Regionals, but have yet to break through as one of the final eight teams to Omaha. This season, Oregon captured its fourth consecutive 40-win season, going 43-13 and 20-10 in Big 10 Conference play.

Although this will be the first meeting between the Longhorns and Ducks, current Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle has faced off with them recently. In his final season in College Station, the Schlossnagle-led Texas A&M took down Oregon in two games en route to Omaha.

Schedule

* Games 1 and 2 will be nationally televised on ESPN

Saturday June 6

Game 1: 7 p.m. CT No. 6 Texas (Home) vs. No. 11 Oregon (Away)

Sunday June 7

Game 2: 8 p.m. CT No. 6 Texas (Away) vs. No. 11 Oregon (Home)

Monday June 8 (TBD)

Game 3: 7 p.m. CT No. 6 Texas (Home) vs. No. 11 Oregon (Away)

Remaining Postseason Bracket

Longhorns' Path to Reach Omaha

While the Regional round can be unforgiving, especially in the losers' bracket, the Super Regionals bring a brief familiarity, playing a three-game set against the same team rather than new opponents every game.

In the supers, teams do not need to play all three games if they win the first two. It's simple for Texas: win two games, and you are Omaha-bound for the first time since 2022.

The Longhorns need to avoid their habit of dropping the first game of the series, an area that plagued the team early in conference play.

Although the opening series losses came under Ruger Riojas’ starts, due to bullpen lapses, they’ve stopped during the midseason starting pitching shuffle. Following the cancellation of the final Texas A&M game, Dylan Volantis became the Longhorns series opening starter thereafter and has only lost one series opener.

Pitching Matchups and Lineups

Return here for updated pitching matchups and lineup as soon as they are announced for each team.

Game 1 Starters: Dylan Volantis (9-1, 1.94 ERA) vs TBD

To open up the Super Regional, the Longhorns' ace will naturally get the keys to the mound for their first game against Oregon. Volantis, in his first year as a starting pitcher, has been impressive all year and is tabbed as one of the National Pitchers of the Year finalists.

Against Tarleton State, the sophomore pitcher tossed for 6.2 innings and seven punchouts, shutting down the Texans at the plate for just three hits and one earned run on his record.

Scores

Check back here for score updates as games finish

Game 1 - No.6 Texas - No. 11 Oregon

Game 2 - No.6 Texas - No. 11 Oregon

Game 3 - No. 6 Texas - No. 11 Oregon

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