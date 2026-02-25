Aiden Robbins Leads Explosive Texas Offense in Shutout of UTRGV

Texas baseball is quickly becoming familiar with the run-rule win, earning its third of the season in a 14–0 shutout of UTRGV on Tuesday night.

While the sample size remains small, the Longhorns have looked nearly unstoppable to open the year. Much of that has to do with the new faces Jim Schlossnagle brought in through the nation’s No. 3-ranked transfer class, including hotshot Aiden Robbins.

Fresh off a dominant showing during the Michigan series that featured Texas’ first cycle since 2015, Aiden Robbins again proved why he’s among the country’s most dangerous hitters, leading the charge in the Longhorns’ midweek victory.

Aiden Robbins dominates in Longhorn win

The offense was explosive for the Longhorns, to put it lightly.

Texas finished with 15 hits in 32 at-bats, fueled by big fourth and sixth innings. Seven different players recorded an RBI.

But Robbins was certainly the anchor throughout the night. The junior outfielder reached base in every plate appearance, finishing 3-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored as Texas overwhelmed UTRGV pitching.

His initial statement came in the opening inning, launching a solo home run to give Texas an early lead it never relinquished.

“It was an up-and-away fastball, 3–1, and I got the pitch I was looking for,” Robbins said. “I was waiting for the fastball and I didn’t miss it.”

His production came as Texas continued to thrive in two-out situations, plating seven of its first eight runs with two away. Robbins played a key role in multiple rallies, forcing UTRGV pitchers to work deep into counts and capitalizing when mistakes landed in the zone.

“He’s just one of the best hitters in the country,” said Schlossnagle. “(He) uses the whole field to hit; good luck trying to figure out where you play your defense.”

While Robbins was electric tonight, he wasn’t the only one to contribute to the Longhorns’ most-lopsided win of the season.

Carson Tinney launched an impeccable two-run home run over the 32-foot batter’s eye in center field in the fourth inning. A six-run sixth inning — highlighted by Anthony Pack Jr.’s two-run double — pushed the game firmly out of reach. Andrew Ermis added his first Division I hit and RBI, while Temo Becerra, Ashton Larson, Ethan Mendoza and Presley Courville each drove in runs.

Still, the night ultimately belonged to Robbins, who showed that when he gets going, the Longhorns’ offense looks difficult to slow.

If he continues this kind of consistency at the top, the results should continue to follow. Tuesday night served as another reminder of how dangerous Texas can be when its hottest bat stays hot.

“When you’re feeling good, you’re feeling good,” Robbins said. “We’re ready to take on whoever we’ve got next.”