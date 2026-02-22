Robbins Delivers Historic Cycle as Texas Clinches Series

The Longhorns secured the series Saturday afternoon with a narrow 3–1 victory over Michigan State, a game that featured far less offensive firepower than Friday night’s 8–1 rout.

That Friday night, when seemingly all of Texas’ bats seemed unstoppable, Aiden Robbins was peculiarly quiet, going 0-5 at the plate, with his lone contribution coming on an RBI fielder’s choice.

Saturday was a different story.

The Steton Hall transfer delivered the first Longhorn cycle since David Hinjosa in 2015 to secure the series over the Spartans.

Aiden Robbins comes to life on a quiet night for Texas bats

Robbins arrived on the Forty Acres with considerable expectations. After a standout season at Seton Hall — leading the team in runs, hits, doubles, total bases, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, stolen bases and multi-hit games — he was expected to play a pivotal role for this Omaha-caliber team.

And so far, he’s done just that.

On opening day, Robbins launched a go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning and added an RBI double in Texas’ 12–2 run-rule win over UC Davis. He followed with another RBI later in the series and another strong showing against Lamar on Tuesday.

But on Friday, Robbins simply couldn’t get things going.

But tonight, he came to life. Even as the rest of the lineup struggled to find rhythm.

The game remained tied 1–1 through six innings behind a dominant outing from Michigan State starter Carson Monke, who made Texas batters uncomfortable all night. But Robbins wasn’t fazed. He opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning, ripped a triple in the third and added a one-out double in the sixth.

And then came the bottom of the eighth.

With Texas holding a narrow 2–1 lead, Robbins worked a full count against a Michigan State reliever. On the payoff pitch, he drove the ball to right field, where it ricocheted off the foul pole and barely stayed fair, securing his first cycle since his senior year of high school.

“I didn't even know it hit off the pole until I watched the replay,” Robbins said. “It was just a crazy swing.”

The sixth-inning hit was initially ruled a single with an error but later changed to a double by the official scorer.

“That’s a clean cycle,” Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He smoked that ball.”

Robbins’ production proved essential in the low-scoring affair. The Longhorns struggled to generate anything against Monke, with Robbins accounting for half of Texas’s eight hits.

While Robbins’ performance was certainly monumental, Texas will likely need more balanced production moving forward if the Longhorns hope to live up to their No. 3 national ranking.