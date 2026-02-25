Offense Explodes in Texas Baseball's Rout of UTRGV: Longhorns Notebook

All that stood between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (8-0) and a perfect start to their season was the UTRGV Vaqueros (3-5) in a midweek clash to close out their eight-game home stand. Well, it is safe to say the Longhorns had zero trouble taking care of business in this one.

Like their game against the Lamar Cardinals last week, the Longhorns secured another run-rule victory in a midweek showdown. However, this time there was never a doubt about whether or not they would as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first following a solo blast from Aiden Robbins.

From there it was all Texas, as Sam Cozart dealt a gem and the offense poured on the runs, including a four-spot in the fourth inning and a six-run sixth inning, leading the way to a 14-0 blowout victory on Tuesday night.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Longhorns’ run-rule win against the Vaqueros

Sam Cozart deals in first start

In his first collegiate appearance, Sam Cozart delivered a strong appearance out of the bullpen in Texas’ victory over the Cardinals. He was unbothered by the moment and twirled four innings of one-run baseball and struck out four en route to his first career victory as well.

His dominant showing out of the bullpen earned the freshman his first start on Tuesday against the Vaqueros. And boy did he deliver. While there were some shaky spots, the freshman tossed four shutout innings and piled up eight strikeouts in the process.

Cozart emerging as a consistent midweek starter would be a big win for Texas, giving them another reliable arm on the staff.

Aiden Robbins stays red hot

When the Longhorns landed Aiden Robbins out of the transfer portal, it was universally seen as one of the offseason’s biggest additions. Through his first seven games, the star center fielder showed exactly why, absolutely raking and hitting for the cycle in Saturday’s win over Michigan State.

It didn’t take him long to get going against the Vaqueros, either. Starting out strong, he blasted a solo shot the other way in his first at bat that put Texas ahead in the first. He followed this with a walk in the third, an RBI single in the fourth and another RBI single in the sixth.

Robbins was always going to be a big piece of the Longhorns offensive success or lack thereof. If he can continue to rake at this pace, though, they could be one of the nation’s top lineups.

Two out hitting proves crucial

Clutch hitting can make or break a team on any given night. Piling up base runners doesn’t matter if you can’t move them over or bring them home to score. This rings especially true when you have men aboard with two outs. Fortunately for the Longhorns, that was far from an issue in this one.

They showed their penchant for coming up in the big moments, with seven of their 14 runs coming with two outs – including home runs from Robbins and Carson Tinney. You won’t find anyone complaining about that level of production with two outs.

Of course, that won’t be the case every game for Texas. However, consistent clutch hitting will bode well as the season progresses into conference play.

What’s next for Texas?

The Longhorns will be back in action on Friday evening from Daikin Park in Houston, as they kick off their weekend in the Bruce Bolt College Classic against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7 p.m. CT.