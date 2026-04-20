Conference Standings Tightening Up Down the Stretch: Around the SEC

With four weekends left in conference play, we are officially in the home stretch of the regular season, folks. And with that means things are only going to get more intense in the SEC. Especially with the race for the conference championship so close.

As a result, each series is increasingly important. One series loss, or even worse a sweep, can make the difference between one of the teams fighting to win the conference rather than fighting to get out of the middle of the pack. This was evident once again over the last weekend of action.

The top three teams in the No. 4 Texas Longhorns, No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies created some separation as the clear top three in the standings. Behind them, though, the middle of the pack is as crowded as it has been all season -- with multiple squads from this week's winners and losers finding themselves in that group.

Who were the biggest winners and losers in the SEC this week?

Arkansas Razorbacks outfielder Damian Ruiz (42) fields the ball between infielder TJ Pompey (5) and infielder Camden Kozeal (8) during the sixth inning against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Biggest winners

No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (31-7, 12-5)

It is hard to understate how big of a win the last two weekends have been for the Aggies in conference play. First, they welcomed the Longhorns to College Station and sent them packing with a pair of losses that also drew the two teams even at second place in the standings.

They then followed that up with a dominant showing this weekend on the road in Baton Rouge. Facing off against the LSU Tigers, the Aggies had a chance to further solidify their place as a contender for the conference championship. Which is exactly what they did.

With a sweep of the Tigers, and Texas failing to sweep the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M now finds itself in sole possession of second place in the SEC.

No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs (30-10, 10-8)

Perhaps no team in the conference needed to right the ship more than the Bulldogs did. They entered in a slight tailspin, having lost six consecutive SEC games and in danger of further tumbling down the standings with a poor showing once again. This would not be the case.

Getting the job done in convincing fashion, they went on the road and easily swept through their series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. No, the Gamecocks aren't the stiffest competition but a road sweep is a road sweep, especially for a team needing to course correct like Mississippi State.

Now, the Bulldogs sit at 10-8 in the SEC and are among the pack of teams that are close on the heels of those at the top of the standings.

No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (29-12, 10-8)

Speaking of teams in Mississippi, the Bulldogs weren't the only ones to leave this weekend feeling great about themselves. Also finding themselves in this week's winner section are the Rebels, as they, too, put together an outstanding weekend that boosted their stock.

The Rebels hit the road and headed into a hostile environment in Knoxville. This was not an issue once so ever for Ole Miss, as it silenced the crowd in quick fashion after taking both of the first two games and clinching the series win.

Even though it wasn't a sweep, winning two against Tennessee boosted the Rebels to 10-8 in conference play and saw them join the Bulldogs in the pack of teams within striking distance of the top.

Biggest losers

No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-15, 9-9)

Losing a series against a team of No. 5 Georgia's caliber would not usually qualify a team to fall under the loser's section. However, when you look at how the Razorbacks lost this series than any qualms one may have about them being here are quickly thrown out the window.

Upon taking the opener from the Bulldogs, it appeared as if they might be on track to secure a massive upset series win at home. Then the next two games happened and that could not have been further from the case, as they were outscored 31-17 in their two losses -- including a 26-14 drubbing in the finale.

As a result, they now sit at 9-9 in conference play and face a steep, uphill climb if they want to claw their way back into contention for the SEC title.

LSU Tigers (23-18, 6-12)

An already ugly and disappointing season for the Tigers only got worse over the weekend in Baton Rouge. Welcoming the Aggies to town, they desperately needed to win the series to get back on track and gain some momentum down the home stretch.

Texas A&M, though, had other plans for the Tigers. No match for the Aggies, they could only watch as they came in and steamrolled their way to a sweep in a series that was truly not competitive from the first pitch.

This sunk them to a 6-12 record in conference play, which makes their chances at winning the SEC all but impossible -- and makes their odds at getting into the NCAA Tournament even lower.

No. 21 Florida Gators (28-13, 10-8)

Back and forth the Gators go, from spending one week among the SEC's biggest winners and then dropping back to the biggest losers section the next. This go around, they find themselves among the three teams that had the worst weekend.

Of course, that's been the case for Florida all season and especially in conference. An inability to consistently perform at the high level its shown reared its head again. The Gators did win the opener against No. 11 Auburn, but then dropped the next two.

What was a chance to further solidify themselves amongst the top of the conference could not be capitalized on, as they now are stuck in the middle of the pack at 10-8 in the SEC.

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