Where Colin Simmons & The Texas Longhorns Edge Rushers Rank Among SEC Teams

The Texas Longhorns and edge rusher Colin Simmons have one goal this season: winning it all. After two consecutive trips to the national semifinal, Texas went 9-3 last season, missing the playoffs entirely.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian did all he could this offseason to ensure that the Longhorns could achieve that goal, bringing in a monster transfer portal class. Between them and their goal stands a daunting schedule, largely a product of the Longhorns' recent move to the SEC.

With that in mind, it is important to understand where the Longhorns stand amongst the SEC field at every position. The quarterbacks have already been ranked, so let us take a look at the guys who get paid to make their lives hell.

Ranking the SEC's Edge Rushers

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart rushes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

No. 16: Mississippi State Bulldogs

Four-star transfer Amaree Williams Jr. headlines a highly rotational group of largely unproven guys in Starkville. Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett employs a 3-3-5 scheme that deemphasizes true edge rushers, evidenced by the fact that their sack-leader last season had just 2.5.

No. 15: Missouri Tigers

Speaking of transfers, the Missouri Tigers are replacing Damon Wilson II, the No. 2 edge in the portal, with Kamauryn Morgan, the No. 19 edge. He joins a group that includes Darris Smith, who was just ok last season.

No. 14: Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats had a surprisingly deep edge room in 2025, but lost some of that advantage with Jerod Smith II and Steven Soles Jr heading to the portal. Still, they remain three-deep behind their premier edge-setter, Mi'Quise Humphrey-Grace, who posted a 72.9 overall PFF grade in 2025.

No. 13: Florida Gators

Former No. 4 overall recruit LJ McCray is a complete wild card, as he is making up for lost time in practice after foot surgery kept him out of the vast majority of the 2025 season. If he is not ready to go then Kamran James and Jayden Woods form a solid edge tandem, but the Gators will definitely be further down this list.

No. 12: Auburn Tigers

Auburn will be hurt by the loss of Keldric Faulk and Amaris Williams but did bring in Ole Miss transfer Da'Shawn Womack, who will ease the pain for new head coach Alex Golesh. Playing across from him will be some blend of veteran Chris Murray and up-and-comer Jared Smith, both of whom played well in bit roles last season.

No. 11: Vanderbilt Commodores

Miles Capers returns for his sixth year of college football, bringing a familiar face to a group that will be relying on transfers Brian Allen Jr., CJ Jackson and Edwin Kolenge to make immediate impacts. Depth, as it has been in the Clark Lea era, is the name of Vanderbilt's game.

No. 10: Arkansas Razorbacks

Quincy Rhodes Jr. is one of the best edge rushers in the SEC, but the group around him is fairly weak. Slated starter Charlie Collins played poorly in limited snaps last season and is backed up by a smattering of three-star transfers, but if any of them breakout, this group could climb the list quickly.

No. 9: Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers lost five edge rushers this offseason but offset that by landing Penn State's Chaz Coleman, the third-ranked edge. If Tyree Weathersby can step up in an expanded role, the Volunteers will have one of the stronger one-two punches in the SEC.

No. 8: Texas A&M Aggies

Northwestern transfer Anto Saka was one of the most underrated acquisitions of the offseason and will likely raise the level of play of the man across from him, TJ Searcy. While neither of them is likely to replace the production of Cashius Howell straight up, they may be good enough as a group to keep the Aggies' defense at the same level.

No. 7: Georgia Bulldogs

Gabe Harris Jr. and Quintavious Johnson were just solid last season and Amaris Williams' injury robs this group of a lot of juice. However, Georgia has a habit of getting the most out of its linemen, and the group's depth definitely has talent.

No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide

Yhonzae Pierre returns to lead a very deep Crimson Tide group, whether he will be paired up Jah-Marien Latham, who only played 20 snaps last season due to an injury, or Devan Thompkins, the USC transfer, remains to be seen. Regardless of who the listed starter is, the Tide will be sure to utilize the depth in their front-seven.

No. 5: South Carolina Gamecocks

Dylan Stewart is on the shortlist of the best defenders in college football and while the sack production has yet to fully coalesce, his impact is still felt on every down. Unfortunately, the group around him is not great and the Gamecocks will need Caleb Herring to take a major step up from where he was in Tennessee in order to get the most out of Stewart.

No. 4: Oklahoma Sooners

The Sooners get the benefit of familiarity this season as despite losing R Mason Thomas they return their next three best edge rushers. Taylor Wein comes back as one of the best defenders in the SEC while Adepoju Adebawore and Danny Okoye prepare to battle it out for snaps across for him.

No. 3: LSU Tigers

The Tigers are pairing Princewill Umanmielen, the No. 1 edge rusher in the portal, with Tennessee's Jordan Ross to create one of the two best pairings in the SEC. The group behind them is pretty thin but the ability of the top two is so strong that it should not matter.

No. 2: Ole Miss Rebels

Despite losing Umanmielen and Da'Shawn Womack, Ole Miss retained enough talent and brought in enough depth to remain strong at the position. Suntarine Perkins and Kam Franklin make up a tandem that can rival LSU's, and behind them sit two four-star transfers.

No. 1: Texas Longhorns

Simmons leads the way as arguably the best player in college football and has a real chance at Will Anderson Jr.'s career SEC sack record. Around him are talented youngsters Lance Jackson and Justus Terry as well as long-time Austinite Colton Vasek, who collectively have the talent to keep Simmons in one-on-ones but will need to take a step this season.

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