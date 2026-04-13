Several Top Teams Stumble in Chaotic Conference Weekend: Around the SEC

At this point, you likely do not need a reminder of just how good the SEC is. Week in and week out it is an absolute grind as all 16 teams deal with a grueling, 30-game gauntlet in pursuit of a conference championship.

So far, it has been no different in 2026. The fifth weekend in conference play brought another thrilling slate of action, with multiple rivalries taking place and several teams looking to get back on track as the home stretch of the season approaches.

Teams like the No. 4 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs both suffered series losses, while those behind them made up ground in the standings. As the home stretch approaches, teams continue to jockey for position and do their best to bring home a conference crown.

Who were the biggest winners and losers in the SEC?

The Texas Longhorns line up for the national anthem prior to the first pitch. | University of Texas Athletic

Biggest winners

No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies (27-7, 9-5)

Winning a series in conference play is a big deal by itself. Doing so against a bitter rival and your former coach, however, makes that achievement feel that much sweeter. This was the case for the Aggies over the weekend.

They welcomed Jim Schlossnagle back to College Station and made sure the former Texas A&M skipper did not enjoy his return. After winning the first game 9-8 in a back-and-forth affair, they thumped the Longhorns 11-4 in what would prove to be the final game -- with the finale canceled due to weather.

As a result, they soared up the rankings from No. 18 to No. 10 overall, finding themselves tied for second in the SEC and now a potential regional host when the NCAA Tournament rolls around.

No. 20 Florida Gators (27-10, 9-6)

What was once a potentially middling season for the Gators has quickly transformed into one with the potential to win the conference. Shrugging off early inconsistencies, they've seemed to finally put all the pieces together and have gotten rolling in the SEC.

Shaking off a disappointing showing against Ole Miss last weekend, they came back this weekend and took care of business in a series win over Georgia. This brought them to 9-6 in SEC play and just one game back of second in the standings as they jumped back into the rankings at No. 20 overall.

No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (26-11, 8-7)

Ole Miss finds itself in a very similar boat to the Gators. For a large part of the season they've looked inconsistent. Some games they'd look like one of the best teams in the conference and others they'd look like they didn't belong on the diamond with their competition.

However, their hot streak in the SEC was extended this weekend with a sweep of LSU. It was their second straight weekend with a series win and brought them to 8-7 in conference play. With the season nearing the home stretch, the Rebels are starting to click on all cylinders at the perfect time.

perfect weekend ✅ pic.twitter.com/hIugNdwsUw — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 12, 2026

Biggest losers

No. 4 Texas Longhorns (27-7, 9-5)

For the first time this season, the Longhorns find themselves an entrant in our biggest losers section. And unfortunately, their spot among these three teams is more than deserved following their performance against the Aggies.

The first game saw them lose 9-8 amidst another bullpen collapse, a trend that has plagued them dating back to their first SEC loss this season against Ole Miss. Pitching continued to be an issue in the second game, as they could not overcome an 8-1 deficit after the first inning in the 11-4 loss.

Capping off their ugly weekend in College Station, the finale was canceled due to weather and thus they could not salvage the series. One weekend will not define Texas' season, but there is no sugarcoating that it was a bad showing.

No. 17 Mississippi State Bulldogs (26-10, 7-8)

It has not been a great stretch of baseball over the last two weekends for the Bulldogs. First, in the weekend prior they were swept at home by Georgia. Which on its own is nothing to scoff at, as Georgia has been one of the best teams in the country this season.

However, it did not get better for Mississippi State this weekend. Returning home, it took on the Tennessee Volunteers and looked to get back on track in conference play. That would not be the case in Starkville.

Instead, the Bulldogs were swept for the second consecutive weekend and have now lost six straight SEC games. Making matters worse, this has dropped them to 7-8 in conference play and resulted in them plummeting down the standings as the home stretch of the season approaches.

LSU Tigers (22-15, 6-9)

Following a strong showing in Knoxville last weekend, in which LSU took a series win against Tennessee, the Tigers finally appeared to be getting back on track in conference. That would be a short lived feeling in Baton Rouge.

Before getting to their series against Ole Miss, the Tigers suffered a midweek loss against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Things were not any better over the weekend, either, as they then were swept by Ole Miss on the road.

Now, they find themselves sitting at 6-9 in conference play and facing a tough uphill battle to get back in contention for an SEC title before the season ends.

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