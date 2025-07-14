Elite Texas Baseball Commit Kayson Cunningham Taken in MLB Draft
Going into the 2025 MLB Draft it was a surefire guarantee that the Texas Longhorns would be heavily represented throughout the event. Coming off the first season under Jim Schlossnagle, the Longhorns won the regular season conference title and are set to see several of the key contributors from that team taken.
However, that doesn't stop at just those who have already donned the burnt orange and white. With high school players a large part of the draft, several of Texas' 2025 commits are names to watch as well. One of those names came off the board early when Gavin Fien was drafted No. 12 overall by the Texas Rangers, and then he was joined by Kayson Cunningham six picks later.
Cunningham, out of Johnson HS in San Antonio, Texas, was the top prospect in the 2025 class for the Longhorns according to most recruiting rankings. However, he was always unlikely to make his way to campus and was ultimately drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round.
Cunningham will likely begin his professional journey after hearing his name called by the Diamondbacks
When Jim Schlossnagle and the Longhorns landed a commitment from Cunningham, it was rightfully seen as one of the biggest wins for the staff -- and for very good reason. He is widely viewed as one of the best bats in the draft with a 60-grade hit tool. Not just that, but he also boasts a 45-grade power tool and could see more pop develop as he progresses through the minors.
Much like Fien, Cunningham is also an elite option at shortstop with a smooth glove and a stellar arm that allows him to fire strikes to first. This paired with his excellent presence at the plate could see him move quickly through the ranks.
Texas fans are also no stranger to the Diamondbacks, as they selected superstar first baseman Ivan Melendez in the second round of the 2022 draft. Now, they will closely follow Cunningham's professional career. While he could decide to attend Texas and not sign a deal, that is not the most likely outcome.
Now, though, they will turn their attention to a slew of potential names from the 2025 squad that could have their name called in the coming rounds. Notably among those names are key stars such as outfielder Max Belyeu, catcher Rylan Galvan and left-handed pitcher Jared Spencer.