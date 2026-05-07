Several Thrilling Matchups Highlight Another Can't-Miss Week of SEC Play

There are only six games left in conference play for the SEC and the standings remain very, very close. Well, aside from No. 5 Georgia, as it has created a 2.5 game cushion atop the pack ahead of No. 4 Texas and No. 9 Texas A&M, who are tied for second.

However, that just means that this weekend will be yet another pivotal one as teams continue to jockey for their place with the regular season soon ending. It is especially important for them to try and secure their spot in the top four to earn a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

Of course, finishing in the top 10 is still good, too, as that nets you a single bye. So, with two series left to play in conference play and a ton still on the line, let's take a look at the top three SEC showdowns from what is sure to be yet another thrilling weekend.

Three can't-miss series in the SEC this weekend

Mississippi State pitcher Dane Burns high-fives Mississippi State catcher Kevin Milewski after a win over Ole Miss. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs (37—12, 14—10) vs. No 6 Auburn Tigers (33—14, 14—10)

Both the Bulldogs and Tigers head into their showdown confident in their chances at bringing a Regional to their respective ballparks. However, a series win would further boost their résumés and increase the odds of obtaining a national seed and potential Super Regional at home, too.

In the short term, this series also has massive implications on the conference standings and SEC Tournament. At 14—10, they find themselves in a tie for fourth in the standings. This is crucial because the top four teams receive the aforementioned, coveted double-bye in the conference tournament, where the rest of the top 10 only receive a single bye.

While both are, again, likely to host a Regional, getting as many wins as possible and solidifying their place in the top four of the standings would go a long way toward getting a Super as well.

No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (32—17, 12—12) vs . No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies (36—10, 15—8)

These two teams both enter the second to last week of conference play having lost their series last weekend. For the Aggies, they are fresh off dropping two out of three to No. 6 Auburn, while the Rebels were handed a series loss against No. 17 Arkansas.

Now, getting back on track in conference play is imperative for both. However, a series win would mean different things for each. Texas A&M needs to take at least two to keep pace with No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Georgia in the standings and stay in the hunt for a potential conference title.

As for the Rebels, winning this one would push their conference record to at least 14—13 and into the top half of the standings. And even though it would likely be too late to push for an SEC title, it could push them into double-bye contention and on the fringe of a potential Oxford Regional.

No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks (32—17, 13—11) vs. No. 24 Oklahoma Sooners (30—16, 12—12)

Last weekend saw the Sooners drop a series that, while not the end of the world, put a massive dent in their chances at hosting a Norman Regional come June. They can change all of that with a road trip to take on the Razorbacks.

That'll be much easier said than done. The Razorbacks come into this series red-hot, having won each of their last two series against conference foes and will look to make it three straight. Working in their favor is a significant home field advantage, as they are 20—11 in their own stadium this season.

For both Arkansas and Oklahoma, a win in this series pushes them back up the standings. Not only that, but like many of the other showdowns this weekend, it could play a key role in a potential Regional being held within the two team's respective ballparks.

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