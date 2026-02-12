Jim Schlossnagle Announces Texas’ Starting Pitching Rotation Ahead of Opening Day

If you’ve heard anything about Texas Baseball this offseason, it’s likely been about the elite nature of this pitching staff.

The depth is undeniable, and is one of the most fascinating storylines entering the 2026 campaign.

At Wednesday’s media availability ahead of Opening Day, head coach Jim Schlossnagle revealed how he plans to deploy that wealth of arms this weekend against UC Davis at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, offering the first real glimpse at Texas’ weekend rotation.

Friday Night: Ruger Riojas

Riojas will get the nod to open the season, taking him out of the relief role.

While that may be a surprise to some, Rojas was one of the most dominant pitchers in college baseball last season, appearing 18 times with 10 starts, finishing 9-3 with a 5.61 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. His ability to consistently throw strikes — walking just 7% of batters — and strand runners made him such a valuable arm in 2025.

“He’s just really been outstanding,” said Schlossnagle about Riojas. “He’s physically in a much different space than what he was last year. [He] gained some really good weight over the summer. He’s significantly stronger.”

Schlossnagle’s decision to deploy Riojas as a starter, rather than in relief, reflects confidence in his ability to handle the Friday workload.

“He’s earned it,” said Schlossnagle. “It’s more about a statement with him than anybody else.”

Saturday: Luke Harrison

To no surprise, Saturday’s starter will be Luke Harrison. One of Texas’s most reliable arms, Harrison emerged as a dependable presence in the rotation last season, logging 70.2 innings with a 3.06 ERA and pitching to a strong strikeout rate.

His poise and track record against SEC competition provide Texas with stability in the middle of the weekend, and he figures to be a key piece as the Longhorns look to maintain consistency deep into series play.

Sunday: Dylan Volantis

Sunday’s assignment goes to Dylan Volantis, the reigning Baseball America National Freshman of the Year whose transition from elite reliever to rotation piece will certainly intrigue observers nationally. After a dominant freshman season in which he posted a 1.94 ERA with 74 strikeouts over 51 innings, Volantis has been gradually worked into a starter’s role.

Though he spent much of last season as a high-leverage reliever, Volantis’ move into the weekend rotation is dangerous for Texas opponents. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder is capable of creating swings and misses with a signature sweeping curveball and an increasingly refined changeup.

Beyond the projected weekend arms, Texas’ rotation depth is one of its strongest assets. Jason Flores, who posted a 2.78 ERA and held opponents to a .205 batting average as a freshman, is likely in line for midweek starts or spot weekend opportunities.

Freshman talents such as Sam Cozart and Michael Winter add high-upside options, while arms like Jack McKernan, Brody Walls and Cal Higgins give Schlossnagle plenty of flexibility throughout a long SEC schedule.

Opening Day will be the first test of how these pieces fit together, but for a Texas team ranked among the nation’s elite entering 2026, this rotation looks to be the defining strength.