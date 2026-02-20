Texas Baseball Preparing for Exciting Weekend Series Against Michigan State

Another weekend means yet another exciting three-game series for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0), as they prepare to play host to the Michigan State Spartans (2-1). Both squads enter the series riding a strong wave of momentum.

The Longhorns come in perfect so far, having swept their opening weekend series against the UC Davis Aggies and then beating the Lamar Cardinals in a midweek clash. Two of those wins have come in run-rule fashion.

Pitching was the star of the show in the sweep of the Aggies. Leading the way, the rotation of Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Dylan Volantis completely stifling UC Davis. As for the offense, they started slow but roared to life in the middle innings enough to give take care of business.

The Longhorns aim to keep momentum rolling against a strong Spartans squad

Michigan State infielder Randy Seymour (35) crosses home plate against the Louisville Cardinals. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the other dugout, the Spartans were one of the biggest winners from last weekend. They went on the road and handled the Louisville Cardinals -- taking two out of three and securing a huge series upset win. Now, they look to find that same success in Austin.

How to watch/listen:

Game 1 - Friday Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Game 2 - Saturday Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. CT- SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

Game - Sunday Feb. 22 at 12 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio

A look at Michigan State's season so far -

The Spartans enter their series against the Longhorns having only played one series so far and no midweek games. However, their 2-1 record is impressive as it comes after taking said series from the then No. 8 Louisville Cardinals on the road.

Michigan State by the numbers -

Record - 2-1

Runs scored - 18

Runs allowed - 16

Team Avg. - .237

Team Avg. against - .312

Team ERA - 5.19

Michigan State wins this series if...

It can keep the Longhorns' bats in check over the course of nine innings. Through the first four games of the season, Texas has found itself playing from behind in three of them. And in those, opponents scored in the first inning twice and in the second nning in the other one.

So far that hasn't come back to haunt the Longhorns quite yet, which is where the Spartans need to focus their energy. In those three contests they've put up at least four runs in the fifth inning. Once they shake off a slow start, good luck to the pitching staff having to slow them down.

If the Spartans can avoid that and keep Texas' bats in checks throughout the entire game with no crooked numbers, then they have a strong chance at securing another massive upset to start the season.

Texas wins this series if...

It can get the offense rolling earlier. Don't get us wrong, it's hard to complain about the bats when they've produced two run-rule wins and have outscored opponents 41-11 so far through four games. However, they've started out slow in every game so far and as a result, have played from behind three times.

We've seen just how good this offense can be when it's clicking on all cylinders, especially the middle of the order. The next step is getting going out of the gate and pressuing the opposing pitcher early, rather than letting him get into a groove and needing a surge in the middle innings to get the job done.

If they can do that consistently against the Spartans, then the Longhorns will like their chances to not only win the series but even potentially sweep it and maintain their perfect start to the 2026 season.