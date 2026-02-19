How to Watch Texas Baseball vs Michigan State

The Texas Longhorns are rolling to open up the 2026 season, with a combination of dominance at the plate and on the hill. Texas has jumped out to a 4-0 start, and run-ruling UC-Davis in the season opener and Lamar on Tuesday .

The Michigan State Spartans come to “Disch” for the first time in the baseball program's history and are on a roll themselves. The Spartans travelled to No. 8 Louisville and shocked the Cardinals , winning the series with a dominant 13-4 victory on Saturday.

The Spartans were unable to complete the series sweep, dropping the rubber game to the Cardinals 9-1 on Sunday. Michigan State did not play a midweek game and will come into Austin with plenty of rest.

How to Watch Texas vs Michigan State

Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. Michigan State Spartans

What: Second series of the year for both teams

When: Friday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 PM CT. Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2 PM CT, Sunday, Feb. 22 at 12 PM CT

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin, Texas)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374

Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 in its first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. Michigan State posted a record just over .500, 28-27, and a 13-17 conference record. The Spartans fell in the Big Ten tournament to top seeded Oregon.

Meet The Coaches

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. He enters the Michigan State series with 991 career victories under his belt and is quickly approaching his 1000th win. While it's the Longhorns' first time facing the Spartans, Schlossnagle faced Michigan State once during his 17-year stint at TCU. Schlossnagle’s Horned Frogs took a series win over the Spartans back in the 2014 season.

Jake Boss Jr., Michigan State: Boss enters his 18th season as the Spartans' head coach, recently signing a contract extension with the university to keep him in East Lansing until the 2029 season . The longtime Spartans head coach brought Michigan State back into relevance, with his team winning a share of the Big Ten championship in 2011 and an appearance in the 2012 College World Series, their first since 1979.

What To Know About The Spartans

Michigan State pitcher Tommy Szczepanski (14) celebrates after the final out at Jim Patterson Stadium as the Louisville Cardinals baseball fell 4–3 to the Michigan State Spartans baseball in the season opener in Louisville, Ky., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State has not had a winning conference record in eight seasons and has only appeared in the College World Series once since its successful run in the 1970s. Although their performance against No. 8 Louisville, one of the eight teams to make it to Omaha last year, may be an indication that there will be no cakewalk.

Michigan State senior first baseman Randy Seymour was impressive against Louisville last weekend, blasting home runs on Friday and Saturday. Seymour went 5-12 at the plate for six RBI across the three-game series.

Spartans junior outfielder Parker Picot had a huge game in Michigan State's 13-4 route over Louisville on Saturday. Picot went 2-3 at the plate on Saturday, and both of those hits were sent over the fence for a grand slam and 3-RBI home run.

On the mound, the Spartans' Friday ace, sophomore pitcher Aidan Donovan, lasted five innings for three strikes, three hits, and one run in his season debut after being mostly a midweek arm in his freshman season.

If the Spartans can replicate the success they found in their opening series in Austin, the Longhorns will have a very challenging task ahead of them.