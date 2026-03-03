How Texas Baseball's Aiden Robbins is Already Living Up to Expectations

Now more than ever in the transfer portal era, the questions that surround a dominant player at a mid-major following their move to a powerhouse conference are always — “Can [insert player] maintain their level of dominance with stiffer competition?”

Sure, Texas junior outfielder Aiden Robbins racked up numbers during his time at Seton Hall, a small private school in northern New Jersey mostly known for its men’s basketball program. Against Big East competition, Robbins was one of the best hitters in all of college baseball last season.

Although Southeastern Conference play is around the corner for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns, through his first 11 non-conference games in a Texas uniform, Robbins has already been living up to the hype with his offensive prowess at the plate.

According to 64Analytics , Robbins is standing tall as the nation’s top hitter with an impressive 1.240 OPS, a metric calculated by adding slugging and on-base percentage.

Pacing The Longhorns Order

Robbins concluded his sophomore season at Seton Hall with a .422 batting average, as one of the nation’s best hitters. After jumping in the portal, all of the SEC baseball powerhouses were vying for his services, ultimately ending up on the Forty Acres.

Under Texas hitting coach Troy Tulowitzki, Robbins has been able to maintain his impressive discipline at the plate. Through 11 games, he currently leads all Longhorns hitters as the 3-hole hitter with a slash line of .395/.449/.791 for 17 hits, three doubles, one triple, and 15 RBI.

But it's been Robbins’ four home runs that have been the stark change for his two previous seasons in New Jersey. In his sophomore season, Robbins only trotted around the bases six times, but is on pace to break it by the time conference play starts.

The extra power from Robbins this season is noticeable but not unusual from the offseason work following his return from the Cape Cod Baseball League.

“The plan when I came in and they presented to me, gaining weight, getting a lot more physical, in the box, out in the field,” Robbins said after the Coastal Carolina game. “I thought the weight would translate to less speed. But I feel like I can still handle that aspect of the game, and stealing bags to track things down.”

The extra weight certainly helped Robbins against No. 9 Coastal Carolina on Friday, launching a massive 466-foot home run to left-center field , hitting the Daikin Park train for a two-run blast in the third inning. Robbins had his most productive night against the Chanticleers, going 3-4 at the plate.

“It's an unbelievable experience just to add two runs for my team and get us going early,” Robbins said about his 466-foot home run. “Just seeing all the guys' faces, when I was running, when I was kind of walking down the line. It was, it was just, it was just something I can't ever get back.”

Robbins and the Texas Longhorns will take the field against the Houston Christian Huskies on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.