It may have been a late night for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns, but their bats were still fresh despite the hour delay following the extra-inning game between Baylor and Ole Miss.

The Longhorns fired four home runs in their dominant 8-1 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina to improve for their first-ranked victory of the season and improve to a 9-0 record to open up the 2026 season.

The Bats Get Going

Aiden Robbins of the Texas Longhorns hit the train at Daikin Park 😳🚂



(via @TexasBaseball)pic.twitter.com/U85f4QIWE0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 28, 2026

Texas junior centerfielder Aiden Robbins, one of the best hitters in all of college baseball last season at Seton Hall, has proven to be the biggest pickup in the transfer portal throughout the Longhorns' first nine games of the season.

Through the first nine games of the season, Robbins has recorded two or more hits in five of the nine games he’s started this season. The Pennsylvania outfielder has penciled in three hits in the past two games.

After a single in the first inning, Robbins went yard with a massive 466-foot home run in the third inning, hitting the Daikin Park outfield train before falling back into play. The two-run home run put the first pair of runs on the board for the Longhorns.

“It's an unbelievable experience just to add two runs for my team and get us going early,” Robbins said. “Just seeing all the guys' faces, when I was walking down the line. It was just something I can't ever get back.”

While Robbins is placed third in the batting order, a sport reserved for the team’s best hitter traditionally, he has lived up to his spot, going 3-4 at the plate tonight, driving in 3-RBI and would've gotten a fourth if not for a deep throw by Coastal Carolina left fielder catching Adrian Rodriguez at home in the 8th inning.

Through nine games, Robbins has been the most productive hitter on the Longhorns' batting order, leading the team in batting average, runs, RBI, and home runs.

But Robbins wasn’t the sole contributor in the eight runs that Texas put on the board over the College World Series runner-up. Stanford transfer and current third basemen for Texas, Temo Becerra, hit two home runs against Coastal Carolina.

After Robbins sent the first two runs of the game in the third, Becerra got in on the fun, firing a solo home run in the fourth inning to put the Longhorns up 4-0. He was far from over, putting another home run in the bottom of the 8th inning to kick start Texas' final offensive run in the game.

During his time at Stanford, Becerra only hit three home runs during his time out west, but tonight launched two against the Chanticleers.

“I just try to stay calm up there and just square the ball up. I'm not trying to do anything different,” Becerra said. “Playing a big league stadium.. just do your thing, and special things happen. So as long as you stay in control of yourself, good things happen.”