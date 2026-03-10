How to Watch No. 2 Texas Baseball vs. Texas State

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns are as hot as any team in the country right now.

Fresh off another weekend sweep against USC Upstate — and their sixth run-rule victory of the season — the Longhorns remain one of only two undefeated teams in the nation at 15-0, alongside the USC Trojans.

It marks the program’s best start since its 2005 national championship season.

Texas will play its first true road game of the season Tuesday against Texas State. Here’s how to watch the Longhorns take on the Bobcats.

How to Watch No. 3 Texas vs Texas State

Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. Texas State Bobcats

What: Last non-conference game before conference play starts for both teams

When: Tuesday, March 10, at 6 PM CT.

Where: Bobcat Ballpark (San Marcos, Texas)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374

Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Last Season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. Texas State concluded the 2025 season with a 27-31 record, finishing in the middle of the Sun Belt Conference standings. The Bobcats’ season ended with a 4-2 loss to Troy in an elimination game of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 57-17, dating back to 1986, though the matchups have been more competitive recently. The two teams are 5-5 in their last 10 meetings. The Longhorns defeated the Bobcats 14-11 last season, but Texas State had won four of the previous five matchups entering that game.

Meet the Coaches

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Schlossnagle enters his second season at Texas after arriving from Texas A&M, where he reestablished the Aggies as a national contender. One of the most respected coaches in college baseball, he’s totaled over 1,000 career wins across previous stops at UNLV, TCU and Texas A&M, the sixth-most Division I victories among active skippers. Schlossnagle is looking to guide the Longhorns back to Omaha after last season’s early regional exit.

Steven Trout, Texas State: Steven Trout is in his seventh season as head coach of Texas State after taking over the program in 2019, compiling a 172-137 record during his tenure and spending 13 total seasons on the Bobcats’ staff. Trout guided the program to a historic 47-win season and Sun Belt regular-season title in 2022, when Texas State earned its first-ever NCAA Tournament at-large bid and advanced to the winner-take-all game of the Stanford Regional after defeating both No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Stanford on the road.

What to Know About the Bobcats

Texas State certainly isn’t a team to overlook.

The Bobcats enter Tuesday with a 12-3 record — their best start through 15 games since the 2022 team that also began 12-3 — and own a series win over Washington State.

Texas State also swept the inaugural College Baseball Series in Cleburne, Texas the weekend prior. Manny Salas, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, delivered a three-run home run in the clinching victory over Abilene Christian.

Salas enters the matchup leading Texas State with a .398 batting average. The first baseman has four home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored.

Jaquae Stewart is hitting .356 with two triples, two home runs, 10 runs scored and nine RBI, while leadoff hitter Jackson Cotton has drawn a team-high 16 walks and is tied for the team lead with four home runs and 14 runs scored.

Dawson Park leads the Bobcats with 18 RBIs and has homered in three consecutive games.

Freshman left-hander Titan Targac is expected to start Tuesday’s game — his first start of the season. Targac is 1-2 with one save, an 8.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts across 9.0 innings in five relief appearances.