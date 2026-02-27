How to Watch No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs No. 9 Coastal Carolina

Standing as one of the few remaining undefeated teams this season, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns walk into a competitive field at the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Like last season’s Shriner’s Children's College Showdown in Arlington that opened up the 2025 season, the Longhorns will face a new opponent every single day. In the Bruce Bolt College Classic, Texas will face teams from the Sun Belt, Big 12, and Big Ten.

The Longhorns are coming off their season high in hits with 15 against the UTRGV Vaqueros in a 14-0 run-rule on Tuesday.

First up to the plate is the No. 9 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers , last season’s College World Series runner-up.

Here’s how to watch Texas vs Coastal Carolina this Friday

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 9 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

What: First-ranked matchup for either team this season

When: Friday, Feb. 27, at 7 PM CT.

Where: Daikin Park (Houston, Texas)

TV/Streaming: Astors.com / Astros Youtube

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA, one of the teams in the Bruce Bolt College Classic. The Chanticleers returned to the College World Series for the first time since 2016, but did not have the same magic from nine years ago, falling to the LSU Tigers in a hard-fought two-game series.

Meet The Coaches

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Kevin Schnall (9) gets thrown out of the game arguing with the umpires during the game against the LSU Tigers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. He enters the Michigan State series with 991 career victories under his belt and is quickly approaching his 1000th win. While it's the Longhorns' first time facing the Spartans, Schlossnagle faced Michigan State once during his 17-year stint at TCU. Schlossnagle’s Horned Frogs took a series win over the Spartans back in the 2014 season.

Kevin Schnall, Coastal Carolina: Taking over the reins from legendary Chanticleers head coach Gary Gilmore last season. Schnall took over a program in solid shape and in his first season ran to a 56-13 record and a second appearance in the College World Series. A former catcher under Gilmore in the late 1990’s, Schnall has been a part of the program’s rise for the better part of the last 30 years as an assistant and associate head coach, excluding three seasons at UCF.

What to Know About The Chanticleers

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers second baseman Blake Barthol (7) throws to first base against the LSU Tigers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Coastal Carolina has been one of the most successful non-power teams in college baseball over the past decade. The Chanticleers won the 2016 College World Series, beating Arizona in three games. Since then, Coastal Carolina is the only non-power team to return to the final, doing so last season.

Coastal Carolina has only dropped one weekend game of the season, last Saturday against Illinois. The Fighting Ilini jumped out to an early start over the Chanticleers, scoring seven runs in the first inning, and the early cushion gave them enough for the 15-4 victory.

Ahead of the Bruce Bolt Classic, the Chanticleers will be without their Friday Ace , Cameron Flukey, for the next eight weeks. Flukey is regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in the upcoming MLB draft.

Coastal Carolina is expected to roll out sophomore pitcher Luke Jones to face an imposing Texas batting order on Friday. Jones, in 7.1 innings this season, has allowed eight hits, two runs, and 12 strikeouts.

On the hitting side, the Chanticleers return senior outfielder Dean Mihos, who has been impressive to open up the 2026 season.

Mihos, starting all eight games of the season, is on a five-game hit streak, with his last appearance against Campbell going 3-6 at the plate. He currently leads the Chanticleers in hits and runs with 14 and nine, respectively.

Coastal Carolina infielder and Texas native Trace Mazon is another notable name to keep an eye out for against the Longhorns. Mazon was one of the best JUCO players the past two seasons and has not stopped since jumping to the Division 1 level.

Mazon has recorded at least one hit in every game this season, and like Mihos, when 3-6 at the plate against Campbell. He is second in hits with 13, and leads the Chanticleers with 10 RBI so far this season.