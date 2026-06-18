Jim Schlossnagle Did Everything Right, and Still Lost

The Texas Longhorns' 2026 baseball season has come to a bitter end following a bitter 2-0 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in Omaha. Head coach Jim Schlossnagle was, at least during the game, powerless to stop it.

After keeping the Longhorns alive with a clever lineup change in a win over Alabama, Schlossnagle could not muster the same magic against the Bulldogs. Despite the final result, blame should not fall at the skipper's feet.

The Longhorns, or at least their bats, were simply outclassed by the Bulldogs. Here is how Schlossnagle managed a great game despite the loss.

Schlossnagle Helped Hitters Adjust and Managed Bullpen Well Despite Season-Ending Loss

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle watches on as Auburn Tigers take on Texas Longhorns | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bulldogs starter Dylan Vigue gave Texas problems out of the gate, striking out seven batters in the first three frames.

The main culprit? Breaking balls that Longhorns were chasing out of the zone.

So, Schlossnagle and his staff talked to their hitters and they adjusted, handing Bird just one more strikeout before his day was finished. However, they were still being out-classed, as they grounded out twice in a row to finish the fourth.

From there, Texas had few answers for reliever Dylan Vigue, who finished out the game. Schlossnagle should have found ways to adjust against him also, but in all fairness, he seemed to just have Texas' number.

On the other side of things, Schlossnagle learned from his mismanagement of starter Dylan Volnatis in the Bulldogs' first victory over Texas and handled starter Luke Harrison much better.

After pitching five beautiful innings, Harrison pitched himself into a corner. Staring down the barrel of a full-count with two men on-base, Schlossnagle used a visit to help Harrison refocus on the game plan.

Harrison returned from the chat by striking out the batter, but promptly issued a four-pitch walk. That is when Schlossnagle knew it was time to pull him, opting for freshman phenom Sam Cozart.

Cozart not only escaped the bases-loaded situation but was able to finish the game, doing so while allowing just one run, which was only scored due to fielding issues.

Schlossnagle issued a weak challenge on that second run, burning Texas' last challenge in the seventh inning. If one part of his in-game management was flawed, it was that.

While nothing happened late in the game that made Texas regret not having those challenges, something absolutely could have, especially in a one-run ball game.

Still, Schlossnagle managed both sides of the ball well in the game. The brakes just did not go his way.

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