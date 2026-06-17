Texas Baseball’s Omaha Dream Falls Short

There will be no pilling on the mound at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, for this iteration of the long and storied history of Texas Baseball.

The 2026 season falls into the record books as just another footnote, nothing more, nothing less.

Pitted against the Georgia Bulldogs for the second time in the Men’s College World Series, the Longhorns bats could not muster any fury, failing to break the dominance of the Bulldogs pitching staff.

Georgia narrowed the field in Omaha further, eliminating Texas from the College World Series, 2-0, Tuesday night.

Longhorns Unable To Break Pitchers' Duel

Jun 16, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Justin Byrd (5) reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Harrison, in his final collegiate game, tossed one of his most impressive performances of his career. Despite Harrison’s 11-strikeout performance and another six from premier closer Sam Cozart down the stretch, the Longhorns were shut out for the first time this postseason.

Georgia starting pitcher Dylan Vigue found ease early, dominating the Texas order, allowing just two hits across his four innings on the mound. Vigue mowed the Longhorns for eight strikeouts.

Relief pitcher Justin Byrd closed out the game for the combined shutout with his own impressive performance, striking out four and putting balls in play for his defensive backdrop to easily gobble up.

The Longhorns put just three base runners between the second and seventh innings against the Bulldogs.

Locked into a pitchers' duel, Georgia finally was able to break the stalemate in the fifth inning with an RBI double from Georgia lead-off hitter Tre Phelps, driving in first baseman Brennan Hudson for the first run.

Georgia shortstop Ryan Black got the best of Cozart to open up the seventh inning, and Longhorns center fielder Dairyan Pendergrass failed to wrangle the deep fly ball, allowing Black to pick up a single.

Phelps came up big once again, firing a single down the right side and advancing Black to third base. Bulldogs right fielder Rylan Lujo picked up the game-winning sac fly for the second and final run for Georgia.

In a desperate attempt to keep the run from coming in, Texas challenged the play twice, first attempting to see if Black was tagged out at home plate and a second review to see if he left the base early — both calls were upheld.

The Longhorns rallied one final time, with their top of the order in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two runners on base, shortstop Adrian Rodriguez was unable to conjure his Omaha magic one final time, grounding out with a shallow shot in the infield for the third out.

Byrd quickly dispatched Texas’ middle of the order, capping off the game with a strikeout of Ashton Larson to send Georgia to bracket two’s final and a shot at the Men’s College World Series Final.

Texas closes out the second year of the Jim Schlossnagle era, 44-15, breaking their three-year Omaha drought this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.