Jim Schlossnagle Not Worried Following No. 1 Texas' Loss to No. 11 Arkansas
From top to bottom the SEC is undoubtedly the best conference in college baseball. They've boasted the last five College World Series winner and consistently take up a majority of the top 25, especially when it comes to the top 10.
So, when the No. 1 Texas Longhorns roared out to a hot start in conference play this season, it caught the attention of pretty much everyone. Through their first 21 games as members of the SEC they sported a sensational 19-2 record.
That success came to a momentary hault, though, following their series opener against the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks. Having won 10 straight games prior, including seven SEC contests, the Longhorns were quickly humbled by their old rival.
It was all Razorbacks from the beginning, as they jumped to an early 2-0 lead and eventually cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Longhorns. Coach Jim Schlossnagle assessed the loss following the game and was blunt in doing so.
"This will happen in this league," he said. "We got our tails kicked tonight and it will be about how we respond tomorrow."
Yes, a loss sucks. Especially when it comes in blowout fashion to an old rival. That being said, though, it is only one loss and counts for as many in the loss column. The Longhorns still hold a comfortable four-game lead in the SEC and are in prime position to achieve all the goals they set out to before the season started.
As well, this is not the first blowout loss they've suffered in conference play this campaign. Their very first home SEC game saw the LSU Tigers come to town and absolutely dominate to the tune of an 8-2 loss for Texas.
Following that loss, the Longhorns bounced back to take the final two games of the series and win it as a result. They'll look to do the same in this one and further extend their lead atop the conference in the process.