Longhorns and Razorbacks Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns look to maintain their success in conference play in the opener against Arkansas.

It is time for yet another monumental SEC series for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-5, 19-2), as they hit the road to take on the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-9, 14-7) in a renewal of another bitter rivalry.

Texas enters this series red hot, riding a 10-game winning streak that dates back to their series finale victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, which claimed them another conference series win. During this winning stretch they've picked up two more conference series sweeps, as they dispatched both the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies to stay hot in SEC play.

As for the Razorbacks, they have been one of the nation's top teams from the beginning of the season. However, they have lost three straight series in conference play and currently find themselves five games back of the first place Longhorns.

Starting off this series with a win would be huge for both teams. For Texas, it would bring them one game closer to clinching the regular season SEC title, while the Razorbacks look to shorten their gap to first place.

Ruger Rioja
Texas Longhorns pitcher Ruger Riojas (13) steps up to pitch during the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns open a crucial series against the Razorbacks on the road from Baum–Walker Stadium at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday evening.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

SS - Jalin Flores

CF - Will Gasparino

1B - Kimble Schuessler

3B - Casey Borba

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

RF - Tommy Farmer IV

LF - Jonah Williams

P - Ruger Riojas

Top First:

Zach Root (Arkansas) pitching

Mendoza: Strikeout swinging

Galvan: Strikeout swinging

Flores: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching

Davalan: Pop out to short

W. Aloy: Fly out to right

K. Aloy: Strikeout swinging

Top Second:

Gasparino: Strikeout swinging

Schuessler: Groundout to short

Borba: Groundout to short

