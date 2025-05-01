Longhorns and Razorbacks Tied 0-0 After First Inning: Live Updates
It is time for yet another monumental SEC series for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-5, 19-2), as they hit the road to take on the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-9, 14-7) in a renewal of another bitter rivalry.
Texas enters this series red hot, riding a 10-game winning streak that dates back to their series finale victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, which claimed them another conference series win. During this winning stretch they've picked up two more conference series sweeps, as they dispatched both the Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies to stay hot in SEC play.
As for the Razorbacks, they have been one of the nation's top teams from the beginning of the season. However, they have lost three straight series in conference play and currently find themselves five games back of the first place Longhorns.
Starting off this series with a win would be huge for both teams. For Texas, it would bring them one game closer to clinching the regular season SEC title, while the Razorbacks look to shorten their gap to first place.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns open a crucial series against the Razorbacks on the road from Baum–Walker Stadium at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday evening.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
1B - Kimble Schuessler
3B - Casey Borba
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
RF - Tommy Farmer IV
LF - Jonah Williams
P - Ruger Riojas
Top First:
Zach Root (Arkansas) pitching
Mendoza: Strikeout swinging
Galvan: Strikeout swinging
Flores: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First:
Ruger Riojas (Texas) pitching
Davalan: Pop out to short
W. Aloy: Fly out to right
K. Aloy: Strikeout swinging
Top Second:
Gasparino: Strikeout swinging
Schuessler: Groundout to short
Borba: Groundout to short