No. 1 Texas Traveling to Face No. 11 Arkansas in Pivotal SEC Series
There are no easy weekends when it comes to life in the SEC. Every three-game series is an absolute battle that usually sees two of the best teams in the country clashing on the diamond.
This series will be no different either, as the No. 1 Texas Longhorns (38-5, 19-2) have a quick turnaround following their 11-2 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers. Next up? A road trip against an old rival, the No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks (37-9, 14-7).
While this is a big series for a multitude of reasons, from renewing a dormant rivalry to a showdown between two Omaha contenders, the biggest storyline is the race for the regular season conference crown. As it currently stands the Longhorns hold a five-game lead over second place Arkansas.
A series win, which would be Texas' eighth of the series in the SEC, would propel it even closer to a conference title in its first season. However, if the Longhorns falter on the road, they'll allow the Razorbacks right back in the race.
How to watch/listen:
Thursday May 1 at 6 p.m. CT - ESPN2/TexasSports.com/Audio
Friday May 2 at 7 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio
Saturday May 3 at 2 p.m. CT - SEC Network+/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at Arkansas' season so far -
The Razorbacks started the season off on a strong note, roaring out of the gate to an impressive 16-1 record. Conference play was no different. After dropping their SEC opener to Ole Miss, the Razorbacks ripped off 12 straight conference wins. However, that hot start has since been halted, as they've lost their last three series in SEC play.
Arkansas by the numbers:
- Record - 37-9 (14-7)
- Runs scored - 426
- Runs allowed - 176
- Team Avg. - .320
- Team Avg. against - .228
- Team ERA - 3.80
Arkansas wins this series if...
It can take advantage of a Texas lineup that is prone to cold stretches for large portions of games. When the Longhorns bats are hot, they're hot. They work counts, drive balls into the gap and come up with two-out base hits to capitalize on mistakes from their opponents. When they're cold, though, it's a different story.
A common occurrence this season has been the Longhorns putting multiple zeroes on the scoreboard before breaking through an inning with a crooked number. Arkansas will look to limit those big innings.
If the Razorbacks can do that, then they will like their odds to take this series from Texas and keep themselves firmly in the picture to win the SEC.
Texas wins this series if...
It can do what it has done best in conference play and stifle one of the nation's top offenses. The Longhorns this season are no strangers to potent SEC lineups. In their first seven conference series they have faced LSU, Georgia, Auburn and Texas A&M. Not only did they win all of them, they swept the last three.
And how did they do so? A dominant pitching staff that completely shut down scorching hot bats. That will once again be a necessity against this series. Arkansas enters with a superb .320 team average, which only dips down ever so slightly to .313 in conference play.
If they can do what they've done so well and keep Arkansas' elite offense in check, then the Longhorns have a strong chance at winning another SEC series.