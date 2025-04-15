Jim Schlossnagle Offers Injury Update on Multiple Key Longhorns
The college baseball season is a grind, starting in the middle of February and running all the way to June if you're able to earn a spot in the College World Series. As a result players are going to deal with bumps and bruises along the way.
To counteract this it is common practice for midweek games to feature pitchers that don't get a ton of run during conference series on weekends as well as lineup tweaking to get younger players some action. However, as the season goes on this becomes less pronounced as teams try to stack up wins.
Unfortunately for the No. 1 Texas Longhorns the injury bug did not avoid making a visit to Austin. They've dealt with key starters such as Rylan Galvan and Adrian Rodriguez missing time. Making matters worse is the loss of star outfielder Max Belyeu, who suffered a wrist injury against Missouri.
Some initial reports claimed he would be done for the entirety of the regular season, but that turned into a potential return during the final regular season series ahead of postseason play.
On Monday evening, coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke on SiriusXM's SEC Radio about the health of Belyeu. "Maybe we can get him back in the next three to four weeks," he said. This aligns with the initial timeline and should he return, would have him playing in the final regular season series against Oklahoma.
Along with Belyeu, Schlossnagle mentioned the fact that Rodriguez has been "really banged up" and touched on second baseman Ethan Mendoza getting banged up in the series finale agaisnt Kentucky.
Rodriguez returned to action for the Longhorns in their series against the Wildcats after missing seven games, and was lifted for a pinch hitter in the second game. As for Mendoza, he appeared to get banged up as he dove for a grounder and then rolled over awkwardly on his shoulder. He did stay in and finish the game.
There are 19 games left for the Longhorns before the start of the SEC Tournament and postseason play. If they can continue to nurse injuries and get everyone back ahead of the postseason, then this squad has the potential to make a deep run come June.