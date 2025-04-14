Texas Baseball Surges to Top of D1Baseball's Top 25 Rankings
Following the conclusion of Sunday's crop of games, the SEC finds itself officially halfway through the conference play for the 2025 season. And after those 15 games, one team currently sits atop the standings heading into the backstretch of the campaign.
That team is none other than the Texas Longhorns (29-5, 13-2), who have only dropped two games in SEC play so far. No, that isn't a typo. Through their first 15 games the Longhorns have roared out of the gate to a remarkable 13-2 start.
In that process they have failed to drop a conference series yet, with their most recent weekend triumph coming on the road against the Kentucky Wildcats (19-14, 6-9). While it was from an easy series win for the Longhorns, it was a series win nonetheless.
Entering the series having won four straight and fresh off a run-rule victory over Houston Christian in midweek action, they maintained their momentum in the opener. They rallied to overcome a late deficit and won 6-3, then dropped game two 5-4 after being walked off in the 15th inning.
With the series even at a game each, the rubber game on Sunday saw the Longhorns bounce back from their Saturday loss. It was a tense game filled with several high-pressure moments, but ultimately Texas triumphed 5-4 to claim the series.
This marked the squad's fifth conference series win in 2025, seeing them win each one so far. Among those wins is one over the LSU Tigers and three sweeps, including over the Georgia Bulldogs.
Recognized for their sustained dominance so far this season, the Longhorns officially ascended to the top of D1Baseball's top 25 rankings and claimed the No. 1 rank. They flipped places with the Arkansas Razorbacks after they dropped their weekend series to the aforementioned Bulldogs.
Texas' rise to the top has been steady all season long, having started the campaign just inside the top 20 at No. 19. Now, they head into the back half of the conference schedule ready to defend and continue justify that ranking.
First on the Longhorns' slate following the new ranking is a mini four-game homestand, with a midweek game against UTRGV Vaqueros followed by a series against the No. 8 Auburn Tigers.
Fow now, though, the Longhorns are the top team in the country in their first season under coach Jim Schlossnagle and his staff. While there's still a long way to go until it is all said and done, they have certainly earned their way to the top.