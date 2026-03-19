Jim Schlossnagle Sends Clear Message on Jonah Williams' Texas Longhorns Future

The multi-sport athlete has become a rarity throughout the years, and Texas's football/baseball player Jonah Williams is a prime example of why.

While we are in an era of sports where kids are told at a young age to just focus on one sport, which also eliminates the possibility for many, there is also a risk of injury. With players being able to profit off of their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), college athletes are as valuable as they ever have been before.

For Williams, the former five-star recruit is the rare dual-sport athlete, but injuries have essentially hindered his development and star potential in both sports. He was limited by hamstring issues during his first baseball season, and then he injured his shoulder before Texas' Citrus Bowl victory against Michigan.

He recently re-injured that shoulder diving for a fly ball, which 247Sports confirmed has ended his baseball season. An injury that many feel should end his dream of being a two-sport athlete at Texas. While it's a popular thought among fans, baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle shared his thoughts on the matter on Thursday.

Jim Schlossnagle reveals fate of Jonah Williams' future as two-sport athlete at Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive backs Xavier Filsaime (17), Jonah Williams (9) and Jordon Johnson-Rubell (23) huddle up during warm ups. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Although it may not be the answer that fans were hoping for, Schlossnagle had a blunt message.

“Everybody needs to get off his back," Schlossnagle said via David Eckert of 247Sports.

In terms of football, Eckert confirmed that he is expected to be ready for the 2026 season, but will obviously be missing some time during spring ball.

"Williams is expected to be cleared for football in the fall, according to a Texas spokesperson," wrote Eckert. "A former five-star safety prospect, Williams appeared in seven games for Texas during his freshman season, compiling five total tackles. He played 155 snaps in total, with 84 of those coming on special teams."

Baseball-wise, Williams seemed to be finding some confidence at the plate as he was hitting .304 with an .805 OPS through eight appearances.

With him not in the fold for spring ball, notable players such as Zelus Hicks and Xavier Filsaime will have ample opportunities to lock up the starting safety role opposite of Jelani McDonald.

The Williams saga has underwhelmed thus far due to his injuries, and while neither coach will come out and say anything, it's hard to imagine that those around Williams aren't already having the discussions about which sport his future is in.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.