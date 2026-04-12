Lonestar Showdown Series Finale vs. Texas A&M in Weather Delay

The series finale between the No. 2 Texas Longhorns and the No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies will have to wait.

With a healthy dose of rain showers entering the College Station area for a second day in a row, the original first pitch time of 1 p.m. CT will be pushed back to an unspecified time and will be announced once conditions lighten up.

According to the Weather Channel, the heavy rain showers rolling into College Station will let up around 3 p.m. CT. Allowing for a three-hour window for the game before another powerful cell comes in around 6 p.m. CT.

Notably, at the bottom of the first inning in yesterday’s game, rain showers poured down swiftly, pausing the game for almost an hour and a half.

The Series So Far

Texas Longhhorns graduate pitcher Luke Harrison throws the "Horns Up" after a start | Texas Athletics

Jim Schlossnagle made his first return to College Station since leaving Texas A&M, and as expected, the 12th Man has shown out for the first two games of the series.

In a back-and-forth series opener on Friday, the Longhorns' pitching collapsed in the sixth inning as they struggled to find the strike zone, tossing five walks in the inning alone for three earned runs to give the Aggies the lead.

Texas A&M didn’t have to swing the bat in the series opener, as four of the nine runs came from walks.

In the series splitter yesterday, the Aggies ' power-hitting prowess was too much for the veteran Luke Harrison, who has provided the Longhorns with big outings since conference play. Harrison allowed a pair of singles and an extra-base hit before the rain delayed the game.

Still feeling good, Harrison was sent back out on the mound following the lengthy delay. The Aggies hitters seemingly returned from the break with more juice at the plate.

Harrison wouldn’t make it out of the first inning, as he allowed an additional three extra base hits to give the Aggies a commanding, 8-1 lead, which the Aggies rode to hand the Longhorns their first series loss of the season.

Texas is looking to avoid its first sweep against Texas A&M since 1991, when the two programs were members of the Southwest Conference.

It will be up to Dylan Volantis to mediate the damage that has already been done — the Longhorns still have a decent option in the bullpen with Sam Cozart and Thomas Burns having yet to make an appearance in this series.

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