Projected Rotation For Every Team in the Austin Regional

As Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle put it best, receiving a regional seed is like Christmas morning.

And now, part of the Holiday-like fun for us is breaking down exactly how each team could deploy its pitching staff in Austin this weekend.

Texas enters the Austin Regional with perhaps the clearest rotation picture of the four teams, while the rest of the field provides a little more uncertainty. Here’s a quick projected look at how each team could line up its rotation this weekend in Austin.

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns' Cody Howard (41) pitches as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Texas Longhorns. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game 1 Starter: Luke Harrison

Projected Weekend Rotation: Harrison → Volantis → Riojas

Texas could theoretically save Harrison and attempt to piece together Friday’s opener with bullpen arms like Cody Howard, Brody Walls or Ethan Walker. But with the NCAA Tournament being double elimination, there is little reason to overcomplicate Game 1 against Holy Cross.

The safest path is likely just giving Harrison the ball and making sure Texas advances comfortably into the winners' bracket. And if the left-hander can provide limited, efficient innings while staying at a low pitch count, Texas could potentially preserve him for another appearance later in the regional out of the bullpen.

Volantis is expected to start Game 2 if Texas advances, while Riojas likely slots into a potential Game 3 despite recent soreness concerns.

Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross baseball coach Ed Kahovec stands for the National Anthem before facing Army. | Alan Arsenault/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected Game 1 Starter: Jaden Wywoda

Other Key Arms: Jake Lenahan, Pedro Leon

The Crusaders essentially have two reliable arms. After that, things become relatively murky.

Wywoda is unquestionably the ace. He pretty regularly handles large workloads, throwing for six innings, nine innings and then returning later for a 4 2/3-inning save appearance during Holy Cross’ Patriot League Tournament run. He currently leads the NCAA in complete games with five.

Texas should fully expect to see him Friday.

Lenahan, while predominantly a bullpen arm at the start of the season, has looked good in the starting role recently. Over his final three starts, the sophomore posted a 1.86 ERA with 22 strikeouts and only three walks.

Beyond those two, however, the reliability dwindles. Macro Citro, Pedro Leon, Thomas Skrobe and Brett Mulligan will most likely be the bullpen arms the Crusaders use this weekend.

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

UC Santa Barbara Gauchos right-handed pitcher Jackson Flora (2) pitches during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected Game 1 Starter: Jackson Flora

Other Key Arms: Calvin Proskey, Nathan Aceves, Kellan Montgomery, Cole Tryba

UC Santa Barbara enters the regional with arguably the best overall pitching staff in the field and very likely the best single pitcher in the country.

Jackson Flora has been nearly untouchable this season, carrying a national-best 1.05 ERA. Now, the question remains whether Flora is used immediately against Tarleton State or if he’s saved for an arguably more pressing winners-bracket game against the Longhorns.

If UCSB chooses to pitch off Friday, Proskey or Aceves could start the opener instead while Flora waits for Saturday. Or Flora could pitch some reliable innings in game 1 and be used in a reliever role later down the stretch. The Gauchos also have several relievers capable of disrupting some games in Proskey and Tryba.

Tarleton State Texans

It’s just what he does🤷 pic.twitter.com/WCqqaWUbKv — Tarleton State Baseball (@TarletonBase) May 10, 2026

Projected Game 1 Starter: Cort Lowry

Other Possible Options: Ethan Wendel, Anthony Treto, Matthew McCullough

Tarleton State’s rotation picture is unsettled, at best.

The Texans used multiple pitchers in weekend starter roles throughout the season, and no single arm clearly emerged as the definitive ace. Lowry posts a 3.24 ERA on the season and has likely been Tarleton’s most efficient starter overall. Ethan Wendel, however, has been the most consistent with 68.3 innings pitched, over 18 more than second-place Lowry with 50.

But the bigger strength for Tarleton may actually be its bullpen, as the Texans feature four relievers with ERAs under 3.20. Among them, Treto is most likely to give teams the biggest problems.

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