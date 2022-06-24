Skip to main content

History Made: Longhorn 1B Ivan Melendez Named 2022 Golden Spikes Winner

Melendez becomes the first Longhorn to ever win the Golden Spikes.

The Texas Longhorns will never see another player quite like the Hispanic Titanic step foot in the batter's box at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, which speaks to just how historic Ivan Melendez was in 2022. 

Following a historic season, Melendez has officially been named the 2022 Golden Spikes Award winner, making him the first ever Longhorn to take home the award. He beat out fellow finalists Oregon State Beaver Cooper Hjerpe and Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Kevin Parada. 

One look at his numbers tells you all you need to know, as Melendez was far and away the best hitter in college baseball. After the Longhorns' season came to an end in Omaha, Melendez' final stats read like a created player in a video game. 

He finished the season slashing a staggering .387/.508/.863, adding 32 home runs and driving in 94 runs. His 32 home runs mark a new NCAA record in the BBCOR era, breaking Kris Bryant's record of 31 that has stood since his Golden Spikes winning year in 2011. 

There is little to be said about Melendez that has not already been written previously, either by us or other outlets. He has completed a clean sweep of the major national trophies, including the Dick Howser Trophy, and now stands atop the college baseball mountain. 

What Melendez did in 2022 likely won't be matched for a long time by another Longhorn, as he set records that might not ever be broken. However, if there are any certainties left to write about the Hispanic Titanic, it would be hard to forecast a future that does not include his number 17 retired at The Disch. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

