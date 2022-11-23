Skip to main content

Former Longhorns 1B Ivan Melendez Named A Finalist for AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Melendez' historic season continues to see him be nominated for awards.

It may be November, with December rapidly approaching, but that isn't stopping former Texas Longhorns first baseman Ivan Melendez from being nominated for yet another award. 

On Wednesday it was announced that Melendez was named a finalist for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which has been given annually since 1930 to the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level in the United States. 

Should he win the award he would become the first Longhorn to do so in the award's storied history, and put him in the company of former winners such as Olympians Simone Biles and Carl Lewis. 

One look at his stats and it is not surprising to see Melendez nominated for the award, as was the engine that made a historic Longhorns offense go. He slashed an absurd .387/.424./.863, while hitting an NCAA-record 32 home runs and leading the country with 94 RBIs. 

His dominant season saw him take home a plethora of awards, with the most notable being the Golden Spikes Award, making him the first Longhorn to ever take home college baseball's most prestigious award. 

Melendez joins Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma Softball), Jordan Burroughs (USA Wrestling), Carissa Moore (USA Surfing) and Bryce Young (Alabama Football) as finalists for the award. This year's winner will be announced on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bijan Robinson
Play
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Baylor

The Texas Longhorns wrap up their 2022 regular season on Friday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19466549
Play
Football

Texas Football "Knows Scenario" Entering Season Finale Against Baylor

The Longhorns attention is on Baylor, not the Big 12 Championship

By Cole Thompson
Quinn Arch
Play
Football

Arch vs. Quinn? Steve Sarkisian Hints At Longhorns QB Competition in 2023

Steve Sarkisian declared the Texas Longhorns quarterback competition for 2023 open during his Monday press conference.

By Matt Galatzan

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

Bijan Robinson
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Baylor

The Texas Longhorns wrap up their 2022 regular season on Friday against the Baylor Bears. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19466549
Football

Texas Football "Knows Scenario" Entering Season Finale Against Baylor

The Longhorns attention is on Baylor, not the Big 12 Championship

By Cole Thompson
Quinn Arch
Football

Arch vs. Quinn? Steve Sarkisian Hints At Longhorns QB Competition in 2023

Steve Sarkisian declared the Texas Longhorns quarterback competition for 2023 open during his Monday press conference.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19467934
Football

Longhorns Steve Sarkisian Ready for 'Playoff Game' vs. Baylor

The Texas Longhorns find themselves in contention for the Big 12 title despite having a fair share of bumps and bruises this season.

By Zach Dimmitt
Bijan Robinson
Football

Texas RB Bijan Robinson Named A Semifinalist For Doak Walker Award

Bijan Robinson is among 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_17109823
News

Texas Longhorns Week 13 Opponent Preview: Baylor Bears

The Longhorns seek revenge in their final regular season matchup against the Baylor Bears.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19471413
Football

Longhorns Move Up in Big 12 Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 12 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19402628
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Cruise to 4-0 With Dismantling of Northern Arizona

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are off to a great start to the season

By Matt Galatzan