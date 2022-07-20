Longhorns Land Transfer INF Tanner Carlson From Long Beach State

When you're the head coach of the Texas Longhorns, you are expected not to rebuild when you lose major talent but to retool and keep the momentum going. David Pierce and his staff are facing a major retooling following the loss of most of their historic 2022 offense to the MLB Draft.

To retool and find themselves in Omaha again next season, the Longhorns have hit the transfer portal hard. They've added two transfer pitchers in USC's Charlie Hurley and Arkansas' Heston Tole while adding USC catcher Garret Guillemette to the lineup also.

They would hit the portal once again on Wednesday afternoon, as Long Beach State Dirtbag infielder Tanner Carlson announced he would be transferring to Texas ahead of the 2023 season.

Carlson is a huge addition for the Longhorns, as they lost the left side of their infield with shortstop Trey Faltine and third baseman Skyler Messinger both being drafted.

In 2021 for the Dirtbags, Carlson would appear in 39 games while starting in 32. In those 32 games, Carlson was impressive with the bat, finishing with a slash line of .345/.397/.466. He didn't show much power, only hitting two home runs and driving in 20 runs.

The addition of Carlson will help anchor at least half of the left side of the infield, as the loss of both Messinger and Faltine is major at the plate and in the field. However, with Carlson now in the fold for 2023, Pierce and his staff have one less position to fill.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.