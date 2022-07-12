Longhorns Land USC Transfer P Charlie Hurley

Hurley announced his intent to transfer to Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone who watched the Texas Longhorns this past season knows that their one true weakness was an inconsistent pitching staff, namely the bullpen. That weakness would rear its ugly head as the Longhorns would post an 0-2 appearance in the College World Series.

As a result the Longhorns would part ways with pitching coach Sean Allen the day after their season ended, as they felt it was the best solution to solve their pitching woes moving forward.

The Longhorns would go on to hire Woody Williams as their new pitching coach, hoping he can turn things around for the Texas pitching staff. To help Williams, the Longhorns landed Heston Tole from Arkansas via the transfer portal to bolster the staff.

Now, they hit the transfer portal once again on Tuesday, landing USC pitcher Charlie Hurley. Hurley will join his battery mate Garret Guillemette, who also transferred from USC to Texas this offseason.

In 2022 Hurley was a reliable starter for USC, finishing the season with a 6-2 record and a 4.19 ERA, good for third-best on the USC staff. The one area of concern that Williams will look to address is Hurley's proclivity to issue walks, as he would issue a team-high 32 walks.

However, the talent is there for Williams to work with, as Hurley joins a pitching staff that does not have a shortage of talented arms. If Williams can lower Hurley's walk rate, then he could very well join Lucas Gordon as a member of the weekend rotation in 2023.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.