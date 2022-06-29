Skip to main content

Longhorns Land C Transfer Garret Guillemette From USC

Guillemette became the latest addition for the Longhorns via the transfer portal on Wednesday.

The Texas Longhorns will look much different in 2023, as a majority of their starting lineup will have either graduated or been drafted. As a result, they have started to hit the transfer portal to stay ahead of the curve and ensure they reach Omaha for the 39th time. 

On Tuesday they landed Heston Tole from Arkansas, who will add much-needed depth to a bullpen that lacked consistency, which will help their new pitching coach immensely. 

Another area of need for the Longhorns is replacing catcher Silas Ardoin, who was named the First Team All-Big 12 catcher. Ardoin would slash .271/.391/.513, adding 12 home runs and driving in 50 runs. 

The Longhorns have seemingly found Ardoin's replacement, adding USC catcher Garret Guillemette via the transfer portal. 

Guillemette is coming off a solid 2022 season that saw him hit .286/.354/.429, with five home runs and 27 RBIs. He was also named to the Pac 12 All-Conference Team in 2021 as a freshman and will fill a big hole for the Longhorns. 

David Pierce is not likely done hitting the portal, as he will seek to replace the best lineup he's had since coming to Texas. Guillemette is a big-time get for the Longhorns and if Pierce's ability to identify transfer targets so far is any indicator, he will be in store for a big 2023.

